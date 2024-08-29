On the Site:
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

‘Frustrated’ babysitter arrested, accused of attempted murder of 4-month-old girl

Aug 29, 2024, 3:31 PM

Handcuffs...

FILE (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for UNITAS)

(Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for UNITAS)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY PAT REAVY, KSL.COM


KSLTV.com

MIDVALE — A 4-month-old girl is hospitalized in extremely critical condition and may not survive after police say her head was intentionally smashed into the corner of a metal door by a babysitter frustrated with her crying.

“There is an extremely high chance that the 4-month-old victim will die,” Unified police wrote in the babysitter’s booking affidavit. “The victim has not improved and her brain activity is very flattened. Safe and Healthy Family doctors stated they are considering brain death testing within the next day or two.”

Zachary Walton, 28, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated child abuse.

The incident happened Wednesday night at the Road Home shelter in Midvale, 529 W. 7300 South, where the girl lives with her mother. That night, the mother was working a DoorDash shift while Walton, a family friend, babysat. Police say Walton began watching the girl at 11 a.m.

“Zachary stated around 6 p.m. that night he had become very frustrated. Zachary said his frustration was probably an 8 on a 10 scale,” according to the affidavit. “Zachary stated the victim would not stop crying and he was already frustrated.”

Walton told police that he decided to take the girl to the roof of the building to try and relieve stress. But while he was in the elevator, he said “he thought to himself, ‘How do I get her to shut up?’ Zachary stated he saw the corner of the elevator and while cradling her in his left arm he smashed her head into the metal corner of the elevator where the elevator curves to the sliding doors,” according to the affidavit. “Zachary stated this only made the victim start to cry harder.”

Police say he then repeated the action a second time using “significant force.” At that point, the infant stopped crying and Walton thought to himself, “What (have) I done?” the arrest report says.

By the time they reached the roof, the girl’s heart had stopped and she was no longer breathing. Surveillance video later reviewed by police showed Walton “carrying the 4-month-old limp victim around the roof for approximately 17 minutes while trying to blow into her face,” the affidavit states. “After an extreme amount of time, Zachary finally called the child’s mother and stated the child was not breathing.”

At 7:51 p.m., 911 was called. According to Unified police, the girl suffered two skull fractures and a “significant” brain bleed.

Child abuse resources:

  • Utah Domestic Violence Coalition operates a confidential statewide, 24-hour domestic abuse hotline at 1-800-897-LINK (5465). Resources are also available online: udvc.org. The statewide child abuse and neglect hotline is 1-855-323-DCFS (3237).

Help with Children

Those who feel stressed out with a child, who need a break or who feel like they need counseling or training can reach out to one of the following agencies:

  • The Family Support Center has 15 locations throughout the state and offers a free crisis nursery for parents who have to keep appointments or who are stressed out. They also offer counseling and family mentoring. Call 801-955-9110 or visit familysupportcenter.org/contact.php for more information.
  • Prevent Child Abuse Utah provides home visiting in Weber, Davis, and Box Elder counties. Parent Educators provide support, education, and activities for families with young children. Their statewide education team offers diverse trainings on protective factors, digital safety, bullying, and child sex trafficking. They are available for in-person or virtual trainings and offer free online courses for the community at pcautah.org.
  • The Office of Home Visiting works with local agencies to provide home visits to pregnant women and young families who would like to know more about being parents. Home visitors are trained and can provide information about breastfeeding, developmental milestones, toilet training, nutrition, mental health, home safety, child development, and much more. Find out more at homevisiting.utah.gov.
  • The Safe Haven law allows birth parents in Utah to safely and anonymously give up custody of their newborn child at any hospital in the state, with no legal consequences and no questions asked. The child’s mother can drop off the child, or the mother can ask someone else to do it for her. The newborns should be dropped off at hospitals that are open 24 hours a day. Newborns given up in this manner will be cared for by the hospital staff, and the Utah Division of Child and Family Services will find a home for the child. For more information, visit utahsafehaven.org or call the 24-hour hotline at 866-458-0058.

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

18-year-old, Kyle Jefferey Allan, was arrested after police say they seized his phone after finding...

By Kaitlyn Hart, East Idaho News, CNN

Rexburg man accused of buying second cell phone to look at child porn after police seize his first one

An 18-year-old was arrested after police say they seized his phone after finding child pornography on it. Days later, he allegedly purchased a second phone to look at more child sexually exploitative material.

2 hours ago

FILE: Unified Police Department of Greater Salt Lake. (KSL)...

Carlysle Price

Five suspects arrested in relation to 14-year-old killed in Millcreek shooting

Five people suspected to be involved in the shooting and killing of a 14-year-old were arrested, according to the Unified Police of Greater Salt Lake.

4 hours ago

In this February 2018 photo, Larry Nassar sits in court listening to statements before being senten...

Hannah Rabinowitz, CNN

FBI continues to fail child sex abuse victims despite reforms after bungled Nassar investigation, watchdog finds

The FBI has continued to mishandle allegations of child sexual abuse in the years after the bureau’s notorious bungling of the investigation into disgraced USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, according to an audit by the Justice Department’s inspector general released Thursday.

5 hours ago

A Utah couple was arrested after they allegedly locked their son up in a makeshift cell for days o...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Kearns man: Woman accused of locking son up abused other children, including him

After a Kearns couple was arrested and accused of locking their son up in a makeshift cell, another man is coming forward saying it was also done to him.

6 hours ago

An undated photo of Interstate 15 in Utah. (File, KSL TV)...

Daniella Rivera

Utah’s Fentanyl Freeway: Inside the effort to stop drug trafficking on I-15

Interstate 15 is a critical route for travelers and Utah families. It’s also the busiest drug trafficking corridor running north to south in the western U.S. The KSL Investigators look at what’s being done to stop shipments of deadly drugs.

18 hours ago

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA - AUGUST 26: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trum...

Tara Copp, Adriana Gomez Licon, Hanna Schoenbaum, Associated Press

Trump campaign was warned not to take photos at Arlington before altercation, defense official says

Donald Trump's campaign was warned about not taking photographs before an altercation at Arlington National Cemetery during a wreath-laying ceremony earlier this week to honor service members killed in the Afghanistan War withdrawal, a defense official told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

‘Frustrated’ babysitter arrested, accused of attempted murder of 4-month-old girl