Top 2024 Preseason Performances, Plays From Locals In The NFL

SALT LAKE CITY – From Utes to Cougars and former Utah high school stars, multiple NFL locals made their mark with standout highlights and solid performances during the 2024 preseason.

Check out our roundup of the top moments for Utah locals in the 2024 NFL preseason.

Top Preseason Plays From NFL Locals

Zach Wilson Throws First TD With Broncos, Follows Up With Big Game

After Wilson threw his first TD as a Bronco early in the preseason, the former Cougar QB posted three total touchdowns in the final game against Arizona.

With one deep ball TD, one short passing TD, and a QB sneak, Wilson led Denver to a 38-12 win.

Two Former Utes Make Their Mark In Denver

No NFL team has more locals than the Denver Broncos. Against the Green Bay Packers, two former Utes made big plays on each side of the ball.

Former Utah WR Tim Patrick reeled in his first touchdown in over two years after dealing with back-to-back season-ending injuries. Later in the game, defensive end Jonah Elliss got to the Packers QB and got a strip sack and fumble recovery.

Taysom Hill Continues To Do It All For New Orleans

Throughout his NFL career, Hill has mostly been used as a quarterback and receiving threat. However, when he played in the 2024 preseason, Hill was mostly used as a rusher.

Against the 49ers, the former BYU QB lined up at fullback and powered in a TD from the one-yard line.

Touchdown Taysom!! 💪 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/AC3ydUbLrd — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 19, 2024

Jaren Hall Shines With Two Peak Performances In Preseason

Hall’s time on the field for the Vikings in the 2024 preseason was inconsistent but he made the most of his snaps.

Against the Browns, Hall posted a perfect quarterback rating while throwing two touchdowns over five pass attempts. Like his fellow BYU alum Zach Wilson, he followed that up with an even better performance.

Against the Eagles, Hall completed 17 of his 25 pass attempts for 189 yards and two touchdowns.

Former Brighton High Star Beats Cowboys Secondary For Long TD

Simi Fehoko went from dominating the Utah high school scene to catching 78-yard touchdowns for the Chargers in the NFL preseason.

The Chargers squeaked out a win over Dallas on the road and a big part of that outcome was Fehoko’s highlight TD.

Jordan Love Takes Little Time To Find The End Zone

The Packers star QB understandable didn’t play much in preseason. However, early in the first game, he connected on a 65-yard touchdown pass on his second throw.

The drive that ended in a long TD was Love’s only appearance in preseason.

Tyler Huntley Throws For Three Second-Half Touchdowns

Huntley didn’t play at all in the first half against the Seahawks. But, he was still able to lead a comeback with three TDs in the second half.

His last touchdown of the game was perfectly placed, allowing his WR to make a play and get both feet down in the end zone.

Samson Nacua Comes Just Yards From Highlight Of The Preseason

Although Nacua’s 106-yard return off of a missed field goal didn’t result in points, it’s still worth mentioning.

With no time left on the clock in the first half, the Utah native weaved through defenders before getting caught up inside the five-yard line.

An INCREDIBLE effort from Samson Nacua taking it 106 yards… 3 yards away from a Kick-6 😭 📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/emrjwmmOSp — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 25, 2024

