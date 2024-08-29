Top 2024 Preseason Performances, Plays From Locals In The NFL

On the Site:
Aug 29, 2024, 3:45 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – From Utes to Cougars and former Utah high school stars, multiple NFL locals made their mark with standout highlights and solid performances during the 2024 preseason.

Check out our roundup of the top moments for Utah locals in the 2024 NFL preseason.

Top Preseason Plays From NFL Locals

Zach Wilson Throws First TD With Broncos, Follows Up With Big Game

After Wilson threw his first TD as a Bronco early in the preseason, the former Cougar QB posted three total touchdowns in the final game against Arizona.

With one deep ball TD, one short passing TD, and a QB sneak, Wilson led Denver to a 38-12 win.

RELATED: Former BYU QB Zach Wilson Throws First TD Pass With Denver Broncos

Two Former Utes Make Their Mark In Denver

No NFL team has more locals than the Denver Broncos. Against the Green Bay Packers, two former Utes made big plays on each side of the ball.

Former Utah WR Tim Patrick reeled in his first touchdown in over two years after dealing with back-to-back season-ending injuries. Later in the game, defensive end Jonah Elliss got to the Packers QB and got a strip sack and fumble recovery.

RELATED: Broncos DE Jonah Elliss Forces Strip Sack Against Packers In Preseason

Taysom Hill Continues To Do It All For New Orleans

Throughout his NFL career, Hill has mostly been used as a quarterback and receiving threat. However, when he played in the 2024 preseason, Hill was mostly used as a rusher.

Against the 49ers, the former BYU QB lined up at fullback and powered in a TD from the one-yard line.

RELATED: Former BYU QB Taysom Hill Takes Handoff, Pushes Forward For TD Against 49ers

Jaren Hall Shines With Two Peak Performances In Preseason

Hall’s time on the field for the Vikings in the 2024 preseason was inconsistent but he made the most of his snaps.

Against the Browns, Hall posted a perfect quarterback rating while throwing two touchdowns over five pass attempts. Like his fellow BYU alum Zach Wilson, he followed that up with an even better performance.

Against the Eagles, Hall completed 17 of his 25 pass attempts for 189 yards and two touchdowns.

RELATED: Former BYU QB Jaren Hall Leads Vikings To Preseason Win Over Eagles

Former Brighton High Star Beats Cowboys Secondary For Long TD

Simi Fehoko went from dominating the Utah high school scene to catching 78-yard touchdowns for the Chargers in the NFL preseason.

The Chargers squeaked out a win over Dallas on the road and a big part of that outcome was Fehoko’s highlight TD.

RELATED: Former Brighton Standout Simi Fehoko Reels In TD Catch Against Cowboys

Jordan Love Takes Little Time To Find The End Zone

The Packers star QB understandable didn’t play much in preseason. However, early in the first game, he connected on a 65-yard touchdown pass on his second throw.

The drive that ended in a long TD was Love’s only appearance in preseason.

RELATED: Packers QB Jordan Love Starts Preseason Strong With Long Ball Touchdown

Tyler Huntley Throws For Three Second-Half Touchdowns

Huntley didn’t play at all in the first half against the Seahawks. But, he was still able to lead a comeback with three TDs in the second half.

His last touchdown of the game was perfectly placed, allowing his WR to make a play and get both feet down in the end zone.

RELATED: Former Utah QB Tyler Huntley Throws Three TDs In Preseason Against Seahawks

Samson Nacua Comes Just Yards From Highlight Of The Preseason

Although Nacua’s 106-yard return off of a missed field goal didn’t result in points, it’s still worth mentioning.

With no time left on the clock in the first half, the Utah native weaved through defenders before getting caught up inside the five-yard line.

RELATED: Instant Replay – Samson Nacua Nearly Returns FG 109 Yards For Touchdown

About #LocalsInTheNFL

For over five years, KSL Sports has provided coverage on all NFL players with ties to the state of Utah.

Whether they attended Utah or BYU or grew up in the Beehive State, we keep you caught up with how the locals are performing on the highest stage.

From highlights to trades and other breaking news, check out our Locals In The NFL coverage here.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com.

Top 2024 Preseason Performances, Plays From Locals In The NFL