BYU Foe Southern Illinois Knows How To Beat Upper-Division Teams

Aug 29, 2024, 3:46 PM

ASSOCIATED PRESS – BYU faces a tough schedule in its second Big 12 season after winning just two league games in 2023. The Cougars for that reason cannot afford to drop a game against an FCS foe in their season opener. Southern Illinois is looking to take down an FBS opponent for the third straight season. The Salukis are 0-5 all-time against Big 12 teams but upset Northern Illinois and Northwestern in back-to-back seasons.

Southern Illinois at BYU, Saturday, 6 p.m. MT (ESPN+)
Series record: First meeting.

BYU QB Update: Roderick Says ‘Clear-Cut Starter’ Has Emerged

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

KEY MATCHUP

That remains a little bit of a mystery because both teams declined to name a starting quarterback. South Florida transfer Gerry Bohanon and Jake Retzlaff battled it out in BYU fall camp while Hunter Simmons and Murray State transfer DJ Williams are vying to start for Southern Illinois. For the Cougars, Retzlaff was 0-4 as a starter last season. Bohanon led Baylor to a Big 12 title and the 2022 Sugar Bowl before transferring to South Florida the following season. For the Salukis, Simmons backed up Nic Backer a year ago while Williams made 15 career starts with Murray State.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

BYU: Injuries limited RB LJ Martin during fall camp, but he’s expected to be ready to play on Saturday. The Cougars will need Martin at full speed to counteract Southern Illinois’ tough run defense. He is BYU’s top returning rusher after gaining 518 yards and scoring four touchdowns on 109 carries last season.

Southern Illinois: Big plays from WR Vinson Davis III could provide the spark that the Salukis will need in Provo. Davis led Southern Illinois with 659 yards and three TDs on 54 catches last season. He also ranked second in the Missouri Valley Football Conference with 20.86 yards per return on kickoff returns.

FACTS & FIGURES

BYU is 18-0 against current FCS teams and has not lost to a non-FBS team since 1960. FCS teams have scored more than 14 points against the Cougars just three times. … Southern Illinois ranked fourth in scoring defense (16.2 points per game) and total defense (282.3 average yards) among FCS teams last season. … BYU snagged 14 interceptions in 2023 and scored three defensive touchdowns, ranking among the Top 20 FBS teams in both categories. … Southern Illinois is one of two FCS teams to beat an FBS opponent in 2022 and 2023.

