On the Site:
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Construction workers and traffic officials save kitten trapped on I-15

Aug 29, 2024, 4:14 PM

The kitten saved by workers on I-15 last week....

The kitten saved by workers on I-15 last week. (Utah Department of Transportation)

(Utah Department of Transportation)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

MURRAY — A kitten attempting to cross a busy freeway was quickly rescued by construction workers and traffic officials last week.

The Utah Department of Transportation posted that Granite Construction crews were working on the Interstate 15 bridge repairs near 6400 South when they noticed a small black kitten on the freeway.

(The) kitten found itself in a precarious spot—trapped on the inside shoulder next to the concrete barrier,” the UDOT Facebook post stated. “The kitten seemed to be crying out for help, trying to find a way across the freeway.”

UDOT said a Utah Highway Patrol trooper quickly responded and slowed down traffic, allowing a UDOT crew to rescue the lucky kitten. One of the crew members took the kitten back home, and Lucky is now a part of their family.

“A purr-fect ending to a precarious situation. We hope there’s a lot of love and catnip in Lucky’s new home,” the post stated.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

2024 Utah Utes football merchandise. (Winston Armani, KSL TV)...

Alex Cabrero

University of Utah Campus Store busy with fans for first game

Maybe it's not so much about getting the latest hat. Or jersey. Or any other new Utes gear at the campus store that makes a lot of people happy for the new season. Maybe the reason why we love that college football is back is because it brings us together.

28 minutes ago

Handcuffs...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

‘Frustrated’ babysitter arrested, accused of attempted murder of 4-month-old girl

A 4-month-old girl is hospitalized in extremely critical condition and may not survive after police say her head was intentionally smashed into the corner of a metal door by a babysitter frustrated with her crying.

2 hours ago

Harold Wall's truck after an accident that set his truck on fire. (Mike Wall)...

Garna Mejia

Son rescues father from burning truck, deadly head-on collision in Lake Point

Mike Wall watched as one driver died at the scene while his dad was trapped inside the burning truck. He said this tragedy could've been worse were it not for a good Samaritan.

3 hours ago

Riverton High School football player Will Reckseik is breaking down barriers on and off the field. ...

Tamara Vaifanua

Riverton High football player is knocking down barriers on and off the field

A Utah teen and Riverton High football player is breaking barriers on and off the field.

3 hours ago

FILE: Unified Police Department of Greater Salt Lake. (KSL)...

Carlysle Price

Five suspects arrested in relation to 14-year-old killed in Millcreek shooting

Five people suspected to be involved in the shooting and killing of a 14-year-old were arrested, according to the Unified Police of Greater Salt Lake.

4 hours ago

FILE (KSL TV)...

Carlysle Price

University of Utah offering classes to prepare for upcoming national election

The University of Utah is offering classes designed to help people navigate election season after a recent mental health poll reported that 73% of respondents are feeling anxious about the upcoming U.S. election.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Construction workers and traffic officials save kitten trapped on I-15