Construction workers and traffic officials save kitten trapped on I-15

MURRAY — A kitten attempting to cross a busy freeway was quickly rescued by construction workers and traffic officials last week.

The Utah Department of Transportation posted that Granite Construction crews were working on the Interstate 15 bridge repairs near 6400 South when they noticed a small black kitten on the freeway.

(The) kitten found itself in a precarious spot—trapped on the inside shoulder next to the concrete barrier,” the UDOT Facebook post stated. “The kitten seemed to be crying out for help, trying to find a way across the freeway.”

UDOT said a Utah Highway Patrol trooper quickly responded and slowed down traffic, allowing a UDOT crew to rescue the lucky kitten. One of the crew members took the kitten back home, and Lucky is now a part of their family.

“A purr-fect ending to a precarious situation. We hope there’s a lot of love and catnip in Lucky’s new home,” the post stated.