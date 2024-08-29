Former Utah Utes WR Britain Covey Secures Roster Spot With Eagles

On the Site:
Aug 29, 2024, 5:40 PM

PHILADELPHIA – The Philadelphia Eagles cut their wide receiver room down to five names on Tuesday and former Utes WR Britain Covey was in the mix.

Covey only saw the field as a specialist in his rookie season. He returned 33 punts and 10 kickoffs for a total of 514 yards.

Last season, he mainly returned punts and saw his first action as a receiver. Covey led the NFL in punt return yards with 417 yards and also caught four passes for 42 yards.

In a press conference after the NFL’s roster cutdown deadline, Covey gave an inspiring answer

“I’ve been cut twice so I know how difficult of a day that is for so many people,” Covey said. “To anyone out there who’s been cut, to understand your value and your worth. Just keep fighting. Steps in the right direction. (I’m) so grateful to be here. I feel like I had a great camp and played as well as I could have. Similar to the last two years, I just own whatever my role is going to be, dominate in that, and hope that the role increases.”

Philadelphia signed Covey after the 2022 NFL Draft. After multiple stints with the practice squad and getting released, he will return for his third year as a pro.

A.J. Brown, Devonta Smith, Jahan Dotson, and Johnny Wilson are the other wideouts for Philadelphia.

Odds are that Covey will still see a lot of special teams work but also expect the former Ute to up his receiving production.

About Britain Covey

After a special high school career at Timpview High School in Provo, Covey played at the University of Utah from 2015-21.

During his Utah career, Covey had 132 receptions for 1,497 yards and eight touchdowns. On the ground, he added 35 carries for 201 yards.

Covey returned the ball on punt and kick returns a total of 84 times for 1,143 yards and two touchdowns.

Following the 2022 NFL Draft, the former Timpview star signed a free-agent deal with the Eagles.

RELATED: Utah WR Britain Covey Signs UDFA Deal With Philadelphia Eagles 

As a rookie during the 2022 season, Covey played in 17 regular season games. During those contests, he’s returned 33 punts for a total of 307 yards and 10 kickoffs for a total of 206 yards.

He helped the Eagles reach the Super Bowl in his rookie campaign.

In the postseason, Covey returned two punts for a total of 35 yards in three games.

About #LocalsInTheNFL

For over five years, KSL Sports has provided coverage on all NFL players with ties to the state of Utah.

Whether they attended Utah or BYU or grew up in the Beehive State, we keep you caught up with how the locals are performing on the highest stage.

From highlights to trades and other breaking news, check out our Locals In The NFL coverage here.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

