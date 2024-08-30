On the Site:
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Postmaster general is confident about ability to process mail-in ballots

Aug 29, 2024, 6:03 PM

FILE - U.S. Postal Service delivery vehicles are parked outside a post office in Boys Town, Neb., A...

FILE - U.S. Postal Service delivery vehicles are parked outside a post office in Boys Town, Neb., Aug. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

(AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY DAVID SHARP, ASSOCIATED PRESS


Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has a message for America: The U.S. Postal Service is ready for a flood of election mail and is better positioned to do so than it was four years ago.

The Postal Service has been undergoing rapid changes, including the opening of large hubs, but some of those changes are being paused before the election to ensure they don’t interfere with performance, DeJoy said. And it will be all hands on deck to ensure the millions of mail-in ballots are delivered swiftly to their destinations.

“We’re going to be in great shape for the election. I’m pretty confident about everything that were doing,” DeJoy told The Associated Press ahead of an official rundown Thursday of election mail practices. “The American people should be confident.”

It’s a far cry from four years ago, when DeJoy, just a few months into the job, was being criticized as a Donald Trump crony who was dismantling mail-processing machines and removing blue postal boxes to undermine the election as Trump, the president at the time, sowed distrust in the Postal Service.

Despite being excoriated, DeJoy’s Postal Service performed admirably under a crush of mail-in votes during the pandemic, and strongly pushed back against what they said were false claims of any intentional effort to damage the postal service before the 2020 election.

If there was any lesson learned from the painful experience, DeJoy said, it was that the Postal Service needed to be bolder in its messaging.

“We have to be louder than the noise in communicating how well we’re going to do and that things are going to be OK. Things are going to be good. We’re in a better operating position than we ever have been,” he said.

U.S. Postal Service officials briefed news reporters Thursday on measures that are being taken to ensure election mail reaches its destinations, building on its performance in 2020, when 97.9% of ballots were returned to election officials within three days, and in 2022, when 98.9% of election mail was delivered within three days. DeJoy said he’d like to inch closer to 100% this election cycle.

The lack of drama is a welcome relief from four years ago, when the Postal Service was dogged by backlogs and accusations of voter suppression ahead of the 2020 presidential election, in which more than 135 million ballots were delivered to and from voters.

DeJoy was criticized for restricting overtime payments for postal workers and stopping the agency’s longtime practice of allowing late and extra truck deliveries in the summer of 2020. And the previously scheduled dismantling of dozens of mail-sorting machines and removal of blue boxes, corresponding with a massive drop in first-class mail, provided additional fuel to critics. The postmaster general, who was a major donor to Trump, was thought to be on thin ice, especially with the election of Democratic President Joe Biden.

“It was sensationalized. It scared the hell out of the American people,” DeJoy said.

Reflecting on the period, he said the accusations were “just crazy” and especially frustrating as he worked seven days a week after taking over an organization that was going to run out of cash in 60 days.

“We got through that. The organization performed extremely well. After that, I began working with both sides of the aisle. My main mission now is to make this place better. And we have made this place better,” he said.

U.S. Rep. Gerry Connolly, a frequent critic of changes under DeJoy, said Thursday that he’s confident Postal Service workers will “will ensure every ballot cast by mail is safely and securely delivered.” But the Virginia Democrat also said that oversight is important and that “Congress must remain vigilant on decisions made by the postmaster general in the days leading up to this election.”

The Postal Service is proceeding with a 10-year, $40 billion Postal Service modernization plan in which it’s renovating aging facilities, opening modern regional hubs in Georgia, Virginia, Oregon and elsewhere, and starting the process of purchasing 100,000 vehicles to replace older delivery trucks dating to 1987. The next-generation delivery vehicle was displayed Thursday at a separate event in Indiana that was aimed at promoting the Postal Service’s investments.

The Postal Service also showed that it can make adjustments when it abandoned a criticized plan to reroute Reno, Nevada-area mail processing to Sacramento, California, that had created an uproar among northern Nevada residents.

If there’s anything the public can do to help, DeJoy said, it would be to avoid procrastination when it comes to mailing ballots. “Vote early! If you’re using the mail, help us out,” he said.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

Bluebonnets, the state flower of Texas, surround Big Tex as storm clouds move in above, Friday, Sep...

Associated Press

State Fair of Texas sued by state’s Republican AG over new rule banning guns

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed a lawsuit seeking to block a ban on firearms at the sprawling State Fair of Texas, one of the state’s biggest annual celebrations.

42 minutes ago

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and US Vice President Kamala Harris sit for an interview with CNN’s Dana ...

Eric Bradner and Chelsea Bailey, CNN

Takeaways from CNN’s exclusive interview with Harris and Walz

Kamala Harris and Tim Walz gave their first interview as the Democratic presidential ticket on Thursday night, where they talked about Trump's political influence, owning mistakes, and the day President Joe Biden dropped out of the race.

51 minutes ago

The members of Swedish pop group ABBA pictured in 1974. They are, from left, Benny Andersson, Anni-...

Elizabeth Wagmeister, CNN

ABBA tells Trump campaign to stop using their music

ABBA is requesting that former President Donald Trump stop using their music for his presidential campaign, after the group became aware of unauthorized use of its songs at a recent rally.

2 hours ago

Bryan Kohberger, right, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 202...

Rebecca Boone, Associated Press

Idaho judge considers whether to hold quadruple murder trial in small university town

Attorneys for the man charged in the 2022 stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students asked a judge to move the trial to a larger city.

2 hours ago

The South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park is seen in Grand Canyon Village, Ariz., Aug. 8, 2023. (...

Associated Press

North Carolina Hiker found dead near remote Colorado River trail in Grand Canyon

Authorities are investigating the death of a solo backpacker whose body was found near a rugged and remote trail along the Colorado River in Grand Canyon National Park.

2 hours ago

Four men have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of former “General Hospital” ...

Cindy VonQuednow, CNN

Johnny Wactor: 2 charged with murder in fatal shooting of former ‘General Hospital’ actor

Two men are facing murder charges in connection with the fatal shooting of former “General Hospital” actor Johnny Wactor earlier this year during a suspected attempted theft of a catalytic converter, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Monday.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Postmaster general is confident about ability to process mail-in ballots