DCFS: When to call for help if abuse is suspected

KEARNS — Concerning allegations of a teen kept in makeshift cells in Kearns has some neighbors wondering if they could have gotten help there sooner.

These cases are always very sensitive. It can be tough to tell from the outside looking in whether abuse is happening. That’s why the Division of Child and Family Services doesn’t want us having to take on that pressure.

You may never know what’s going on behind closed doors.

“I wish we had called sooner,” one woman from the Kearns neighborhood told KSL TV after hearing allegations that a 13-year-old boy was kept confined to makeshift cells inside this home, by his father, Travis Peterson, and stepmother, Melissa Gray.

“It should never happen. Should never happen to any child,” she said.

Staff at Utah’s DCFS would agree, adding that friends, neighbors, and family shouldn’t hesitate to voice their concerns.

“If anybody is concerned about the welfare of a child, they think that they’re being hurt, they think that they’re not being watched, they’re being neglected or anything like that, make the call. Always, always, always follow your instincts,” Miranda Fisher, a spokesperson for Utah’s Department of Health and Human Services, said.

Fisher said that just because you call DCFS, it doesn’t necessarily mean police or anyone will show up. It’s their job to make that determination, not yours.

“Trying to determine if a child is being abused or neglected is extremely difficult, and the work of child welfare is very complex,” Fisher told KSL TV.

So let DCFS make that call, and don’t let doubt get in the way.

“If you think something is happening, it’s best to let those services get involved because your call might actually save a child’s life,” Fisher said.

While we may only hear about the worst cases, there are many kids and families that need help. Fisher said that DCFS receives about 70,000 calls a year in their intake hotline, about 48,000 of them are reports of possible abuse or neglect.

Numbers that represent a lot of children, cases they might never hear of, if not for someone speaking up.

“Because it takes a community to raise a child, and to really support a family,” Fisher said. “And without those eyes, we don’t know what’s going on.”

Those tips can remain anonymous. You can call them into the DCFS hotline by calling 1-855-323-3237, or report them online.

Child abuse resources:

Utah Domestic Violence Coalition operates a confidential statewide, 24-hour domestic abuse hotline at 1-800-897-LINK (5465). Resources are also available online: udvc.org. The statewide child abuse and neglect hotline is 1-855-323-DCFS (3237).

Help with Children

Those who feel stressed out with a child, who need a break or who feel like they need counseling or training can reach out to one of the following agencies:

The Family Support Center has 15 locations throughout the state and offers a free crisis nursery for parents who have to keep appointments or who are stressed out. They also offer counseling and family mentoring. Call 801-955-9110 or visit familysupportcenter.org/contact.php for more information.

Prevent Child Abuse Utah provides home visiting in Weber, Davis, and Box Elder counties. Parent Educators provide support, education, and activities for families with young children. Their statewide education team offers diverse trainings on protective factors, digital safety, bullying, and child sex trafficking. They are available for in-person or virtual trainings and offer free online courses for the community at pcautah.org.

The Office of Home Visiting works with local agencies to provide home visits to pregnant women and young families who would like to know more about being parents. Home visitors are trained and can provide information about breastfeeding, developmental milestones, toilet training, nutrition, mental health, home safety, child development, and much more. Find out more at homevisiting.utah.gov.

The Safe Haven law allows birth parents in Utah to safely and anonymously give up custody of their newborn child at any hospital in the state, with no legal consequences and no questions asked. The child’s mother can drop off the child, or the mother can ask someone else to do it for her. The newborns should be dropped off at hospitals that are open 24 hours a day. Newborns given up in this manner will be cared for by the hospital staff, and the Utah Division of Child and Family Services will find a home for the child. For more information, visit utahsafehaven.org or call the 24-hour hotline at 866-458-0058.