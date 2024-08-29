On the Site:
Utah QB Cam Rising Throws 64-Yard Touchdown In Return From Injury

Aug 29, 2024, 7:28 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The last time Cam Rising suited up for Utah Football was over 600 days ago.

In his return to action against Southern Utah on Thursday, it took just seven plays for Rising to take the top off the defense for a 64-yard touchdown.

The Utes’ first drive as a Big 12 program went about as smoothly as you could ask for.

Rising connected on two of his first three attempts for a first down and followed that up with an 11-yard rush to move the sticks again.

An incompletion and short run later, Dijon Stanley hauled in the deep ball TD.

Much to the enjoyment of Utes fans, Rising looked comfortable as he walked off the sideline.

He showed off his arm and his mobility to give Utah an early lead and remove any doubt from his own mind.

Cam Rising, Utah Football Looks to Shake Off The Rust Against SUU

Utah has some unique dynamics with this squad that make this game more important than a matchup like this typically would be. One of those is the fact that multiple key players are returning from significant injuries sustained last season.

Quarterback Cam Rising, tight end Brant Kuithe, and defensive end Logan Fano among others are all returning from injuries that cost them extended amounts of time.

There is a lot of anticipation and excitement over simply seeing those guys returning to the field this season. Seeing those players in action, getting them back into the flow of competition, and shaking off the rust will be vital.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

Utah QB Cam Rising Throws 64-Yard Touchdown In Return From Injury