Keyonte George On Sidelines At Utes Season Opener

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George made his way up to Rice-Eccles Stadium to see the Utes open their season against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

George was on the sidelines as the 12th-ranked Utes kicked off the year.

Several Jazz players have returned to Salt Lake City as the team prepares to open training camp on October 1.

Jazz Guard George Takes In Utes Game Against SUU

George has been a familiar face at local universities since he was selected by the Jazz in the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft.

The Baylor guard traveled to Provo with fellow 2023 draft pick Taylor Hendricks to see the BYU men’s basketball team host his alma mater at the Mariott Center.

George is expected to be a key piece in the Jazz’s rotation this season after being named to the All-Rookie second team in his first year.

The 20-year-old averaged 13.0 points, 4.4 assists, and 2.8 rebounds in 75 games including 44 stars.

George participated in the Salt Lake City Summer League for the Jazz averaging 30.5 points and 4.5 assists in two appearances.

After his strong showing at the Delta Center the Jazz opted to rest George during the Vegas Summer League.

