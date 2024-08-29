Brant Kuithe Finishes Off Back-To-Back Drives With Long Receiving TDs

SALT LAKE CITY – After missing all of last season with an injury, Utah tight end Brant Kuithe had his nerves calmed with his first TD in nearly two years.

Early in the second quarter, Rising dropped back and found Kuithe down the middle off of a delayed release.

7️⃣➡️8️⃣0️⃣ for a 29 yard TD pic.twitter.com/Qkqe9FTSQT — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) August 30, 2024

The score was just 7-0 after the first quarter but that was because of the Thunderbirds’ ability to slowly move the chains.

SUU’s first two drives took 3:18 and 5:51 and ended in a punt and turnover on downs.

Both of the Utes’ first two drives took about 3 minutes and ended in long touchdown throws.

RELATED: Utah QB Cam Rising Throws 64-Yard Touchdown In Return From Injury

The Utes defense showed that they had enough and forced a quick three-and-out on the next drive.

This paved the way for the Rising and Kuithe show to resume. Just like old times, the duo showed off the connection they’ve built early and often.

It took just over three minutes of game time for Kuithe to haul in his second receiving TD.

Utah Football Looks to Shake Off The Rust Against SUU

Utah has some unique dynamics with this squad that make this game more important than a matchup like this typically would be. One of those is the fact that multiple key players are returning from significant injuries sustained last season.

Quarterback Cam Rising, tight end Brant Kuithe, and defensive end Logan Fano among others are all returning from injuries that cost them extended amounts of time.

There is a lot of anticipation and excitement over simply seeing those guys returning to the field this season. Seeing those players in action, getting them back into the flow of competition, and shaking off the rust will be vital.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

Want more coverage of Brant Kuithe and Utah Football? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @ChandlerHoltKSL