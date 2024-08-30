On the Site:
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ENTERTAINMENT

ABBA tells Trump campaign to stop using their music

Aug 29, 2024, 8:13 PM

The members of Swedish pop group ABBA pictured in 1974. They are, from left, Benny Andersson, Anni-...

The members of Swedish pop group ABBA pictured in 1974. They are, from left, Benny Andersson, Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Agnetha Fältskog and Björn Ulvaeus. (Ollie Lindeborg/AFP/Getty Images/File via CNN Newsource)

(Ollie Lindeborg/AFP/Getty Images/File via CNN Newsource)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY ELIZABETH WAGMEISTER, CNN


KSLTV.com

(CNN) — ABBA is requesting that former President Donald Trump stop using their music for his presidential campaign, after the group became aware of unauthorized use of its songs at a recent rally.

A representative for ABBA told CNN that the Trump campaign did not request or obtain permission from the group or its label, Universal Music.

In a statement to CNN, a representative for the band said: “ABBA has recently discovered the unauthorized use of their music and videos at a Trump event through videos that appeared online. As a result, ABBA and its representative has promptly requested the removal and deletion of such content. No request has been received; therefore, no permission or license has been granted.”

A Trump official told CNN: “The campaign had a license to play ABBA music through our agreement with BMI and ASCAP.”

BMI and ASCAP are Performance Rights Organizations based in the US. For a political campaign to play music at a rally, a license from a Performance Rights Organization (PRO) is required. Even with a PRO license, artists and songwriters have various rights of approval, depending how a song is used in a rally, according to legal experts.

Attorney Heidy Vaquerano, a Los Angeles-based partner at the law firm Fox Rothschild who specializes in music, explained to CNN that if a song is used with video images, it could require an additional license.

“The campaign would need to reach out to the respective songwriters of the musical composition through their publisher and the artist’s record label for permission. The publisher, in turn, would go to the artist for their approval for the use,” Vaquerano told CNN.

ABBA joins a growing list of artists who have spoken out against Trump using their music for campaign purposes.

The rock band Foo Fighters said they did not authorize the Trump campaign to use their song “My Hero,” which was played at a rally in Arizona.

Trump’s campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung told CNN they did “have a license to play the song.” A representative for Foo Fighters told CNN the band was not asked permission by the Trump campaign.

The feud between Trump and Foo Fighters highlights a now-familiar tension between some musicians and the campaign, which despite obtaining certain licenses is faced with artists who do not want their music being aligned with Trump’s politics.

 

More artists speak out

 

Rocker Jack White formerly of The White Stripes has also condemned the Trump campaign for using his music in a social media video.

On Thursday, Trump’s Deputy Director of Communications Margo Martin posted a video on X of the former president boarding a plane that was set to The White Stripes’ hit song “Seven Nation Army.”

White wrote a strongly-worded post on his Instagram that read in part: “Don’t even think about using my music.” He said he intends to file a lawsuit.

The video was removed from Martin’s X account shortly after White’s post.

CNN has reached out to the Trump campaign and representatives for White for comment.

This is not the first time the Trump campaign has pulled down a social media video after a star objected and threatened legal action.

Earlier this month, Cheung posted a video of Trump on X that was set to Beyoncé’s song “Freedom.” Beyoncé’s label reportedly threatened the Trump campaign with a cease and desist for the social media video. It was taken down shortly after. (CNN has reached out to a representative for Beyoncé.)

Can Beyoncé, Celine Dion and Foo Fighters stop Trump from using their music? It’s complicated

CNN previously reported that Beyoncé gave her sign-off to Kamala Harris to use “Freedom” as her official campaign song.

At a Trump rally in Montana earlier in August, Celine Dion’s song and video for “My Heart Will Go On” was played, prompting her team to speak out. “In no way is this use authorized, and Celine Dion does not endorse this or any similar use,” the singer’s team said in a statement.

The estate of soul singer Isaac Hayes filed a copyright infringement suit against Trump for using the soul artist’s songs at rallies, so far becoming the only musician to take legal action against the campaign. A hearing on the matter is set for next week.

Trump has been using music from artists who don’t support him for years.

During his 2016 and 2020 campaigns, musicians including Bruce Springsteen, Rihanna, Phil Collins, Neil Young, Pharrell, Rolling Stones, Adele, Guns N’ Roses and the estates of the Beatles and Prince all spoke out against Trump for using their music.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Entertainment

Beyoncé, Celine Dion and Dave Grohl are seen here. (Getty Images)...

Elizabeth Wagmeister, CNN

Can Beyoncé, Celine Dion and Foo Fighters stop Trump from using their music? It’s complicated

Numerous artists have objected to the use of their music by the Trump campaign. Some may have grounds to take action beyond rebuking, according to legal experts.

10 hours ago

Robert Telles, left, listens to one of his attorneys Robert Draskovich during his murder trial at t...

Ken Ritter, Associated Press

Jury finds ex-politician guilty of murder in 2022 killing of Las Vegas investigative reporter

A jury in Nevada has found a Democratic former Las Vegas-area politician guilty of murder in the killing of an investigative journalist who wrote articles critical of his conduct in elected office.

1 day ago

(Oasis Reunites)...

Danica Kirka and Maria Sherman, Associated Press

Oasis reunites for tour, ending a 15-year hiatus

Oasis, the Britpop band known for timeless hits like “Wonderwall” and “Don’t Look Back in Anger,” reunites for a tour of the British Isles.

2 days ago

The 1971 F-150 truck used in Post Malone's album cover for "F-1 Trillion" in front of the Raising C...

Michael Houck

Utahns have the chance to earn free tickets to Post Malone’s ‘F-1 Trillion’ tour

Post Malone fans will have the chance to win tickets to his upcoming "F-1 Trillion" show in Utah.

2 days ago

FILE - Mariah Carey appears at the third annual Recording Academy Honors in Los Angeles, Feb. 1, 20...

Kaitlyn Huamani, Associated Press

Mariah Carey’s mother and sister died on the same day. The singer says her ‘heart is broken’

Mariah Carey’s says her mother Patricia and sister Alison both died on the same day.

3 days ago

This image released by Maxar Technologies shows an overview of the Burning Man 2024 festival, Sunda...

Scott Sonner, Associated Press

Death of woman on 1st day of Burning Man festival under investigation

Authorities are investigating the death of a woman who was participating in the counterculture festival known as Burning Man in the northern Nevada desert.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

ABBA tells Trump campaign to stop using their music