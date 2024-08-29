Cam Rising Throws 50th Utah Touchdown On Oddly Familiar Looking Play

SALT LAKE CITY – Led by Cam Rising, Utah Football took off in the second quarter, scoring three touchdowns in less than six minutes of game time.

After back-to-back Brant Kuithe TDs, the Utes did it again with a play that fans at Rice-Eccles could’ve sworn they’d seen before.

This TD marks @crising7‘s 50th passing touchdown putting him 4th all-time in Utah Football history. 🙌#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/fqhsfTwPsc — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) August 30, 2024

That’s because they did.

On Utah’s first drive, Cam Rising found Dijon Stanley out to the right on a wheel route for a 60+ yard touchdown.

After all three of the Utes’ first three drives ended in six, it took just one play to repeat history. Rising found Stanley out to the right on a wheel route once again. This time for 79 yards and a touchdown.

STANLEY AGAIN!! 79 YARDS TO THE HOUSE. pic.twitter.com/d3Ice9FyJd — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) August 30, 2024

The second long ball to Stanley gave Rising his 50th career Utah Football touchdown.

Many thought that there would be a feeling-out period for Rising but that never came. He came out slinging and connected on nine of his first 14 attempts for 243 yards and four touchdowns.

Utah Football Looks to Shake Off The Rust Against SUU

Utah has some unique dynamics with this squad that make this game more important than a matchup like this typically would be. One of those is the fact that multiple key players are returning from significant injuries sustained last season.

Quarterback Cam Rising, tight end Brant Kuithe, and defensive end Logan Fano among others are all returning from injuries that cost them extended amounts of time.

There is a lot of anticipation and excitement over simply seeing those guys returning to the field this season. Seeing those players in action, getting them back into the flow of competition, and shaking off the rust will be vital.

