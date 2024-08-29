Utah TE Brant Kuithe Makes It Three First-Half TDs Late In Second Quarter

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Football tight end Brant Kuithe took no time to get back into the swing of things against Southern Utah on Thursday.

Kuithe scored two touchdowns early in the second quarter and made it a third just before halftime.

Kuithe appeared dead to rights after catching the ball surrounded by a swarm of T-Birds.

But, after getting wrapped up, he pushed through all four tacklers to punch in yet another TD. The score gave Utah a 35-0 lead.

RELATED: Brant Kuithe Finishes Off Back-To-Back Drives With Long Receiving TDs

Despite not playing together for nearly two years, Cam Rising and Kuithe picked up right where they left off.

Going into halftime, Kuithe had four receptions for 69 yards and three touchdowns.

Utah Football Looks to Shake Off The Rust Against SUU

Utah has some unique dynamics with this squad that make this game more important than a matchup like this typically would be. One of those is the fact that multiple key players are returning from significant injuries sustained last season.

Quarterback Cam Rising, tight end Brant Kuithe, and defensive end Logan Fano among others are all returning from injuries that cost them extended amounts of time.

There is a lot of anticipation and excitement over simply seeing those guys returning to the field this season. Seeing those players in action, getting them back into the flow of competition, and shaking off the rust will be vital.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

Want more coverage like Brant Kuithe makes it three TDs? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @ChandlerHoltKSL