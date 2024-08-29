Former BYU QB Zach Wilson In Attendance At Utah Football Season Opener

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU quarterback Zach Wilson attended the Utah Football season opener against SUU to watch his brother, Isaac Wilson, make his college debut.

The Utes were beating down on the T-Birds so badly that the debut came earlier than expected.

Wilson checked in for Utah’s final drive of the first half.

However, it didn’t go exactly as he or the Wilson family had hoped. It started with a long sack on first down.

He made up one yard on a scramble before throwing a deep ball interception on third down.

Isaac Wilson’s first series as the QB for Utah. Sacked in the first play. Utah takes a timeout with :15 left in the half. Then scrambles out of the pocket on 2nd down for a gain of 1. 3rd & 14 and Wilson throws an interception. — KSL Sports (@kslsports) August 30, 2024

Despite the rocky first drive, Utah still held a 35-0 lead at the break.

The Utes ended Cam Rising’s night early which likely means more opportunity for Wilson in the second half.

About Zach Wilson

Before his time in the NFL, the Corner Canyon High School product had a standout career at BYU. Wilson helped the Cougars to an 11-1 record during his final season in Provo.

Following his college career, the Jets selected Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Corner Canyon product entered his rookie season as the Jets’ starting quarterback. Wilson experienced multiple knee injuries that caused him to miss games during his first two seasons.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Midway through his sophomore NFL season, the Jets benched Wilson. After returning to the lineup later in the year, Wilson was benched again.

He entered the 2023 season as Aaron Rodger’s backup. However, Rodgers went down with a season-ending injury a few plays into New York’s first game. Wilson was thrust back into the starting lineup for a team that showed the same flaws from past seasons.

Late in 2023, Wilson was benched for the third time in his career. He returned to the field a couple of weeks later after the Jets found no success with their other quarterbacks. Wilson suffered a concussion the following week and didn’t play for the remainder of the regular season. The former BYU star missed New York’s final three games and the Jets finished with a 7-10 record, missing the playoffs for a 13th straight year.

In his third season, Wilson threw for 2,271 yards, eight touchdowns, and seven interceptions with a completion percentage of 60.1. He also ran for 211 yards.

During his three years in the league, the former BYU star has thrown for 6,293 yards, 23 touchdowns, and 25 interceptions with a 57.0 percent completion rate. He’s added 498 yards and five touchdowns with his legs.

