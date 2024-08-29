Utah DB Kenan Johnson Goes Down With Injury In First Quarter Of Season Opener

SALT LAKE CITY – In 2o23, Utah Football couldn’t catch a break as the injuries kept stacking up and putting a stain on the programs last season in the Pac-12.

Early in 2024, the Utes had a similar scare as Kenan Johnson went down in the first quarter with a knee injury.

Utah pingers the 3rd down stop but Kenan Johnson is down on the field with the medical staff attending to him. — KSL Sports (@kslsports) August 30, 2024

If Johnson will miss extended time, it will be a big loss for the Utes.

There are a lot of positions that Utah has an excess of talent in. But, the defensive back room is not one of those.

After getting looked at in the medical tent, Johnson left the field with a brace on his knee and crutches.

Kenan Johnson has left on crutches and a knee brace on. A thin room takes a hit in game one. — KSL Sports (@kslsports) August 30, 2024

The list of non-freshman Utah DBs is not a long one.

It includes sophomore Elijah Davis, sophomore Nick Howe, sophomore Smith Snowden, and senior Zemaiah Vaughn.

Utah Football Looks to Shake Off The Rust Against SUU

Utah has some unique dynamics with this squad that make this game more important than a matchup like this typically would be. One of those is the fact that multiple key players are returning from significant injuries sustained last season.

Quarterback Cam Rising, tight end Brant Kuithe, and defensive end Logan Fano among others are all returning from injuries that cost them extended amounts of time.

There is a lot of anticipation and excitement over simply seeing those guys returning to the field this season. Seeing those players in action, getting them back into the flow of competition, and shaking off the rust will be vital.

