COURTS & LEGAL

State Fair of Texas sued by state’s Republican AG over new rule banning guns

Aug 29, 2024, 9:35 PM

Bluebonnets, the state flower of Texas, surround Big Tex as storm clouds move in above, Friday, Sep...

FILE - Bluebonnets, the state flower of Texas, surround Big Tex as storm clouds move in above, Friday, Sept. 27, 2013, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)

(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


DALLAS (AP) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit Thursday seeking to block a ban on firearms at the State Fair of Texas, one of the state’s biggest annual celebrations.

Fair organizers earlier this month announced a ban on guns after a shooting last year on the 277-acre (112-hectare) fairgrounds in the heart of Dallas. The move drew swift criticism from Republican state lawmakers, who have proudly expanded gun rights in recent years. Paxton, a Republican, threatened to sue if the ban was not repealed.

Paxton said Texas allows gun owners to carry firearms in places owned or leased by government entities unless otherwise prohibited by law. Fair Park is owned by the City of Dallas, which contracts with the State Fair of Texas for the management of the annual fair.

Paxton called the ban an illegal restriction on gun owners’ rights. Texas allows people to carry a handgun without a license, background check or training.

“Neither the City of Dallas nor the State Fair of Texas can infringe on Texans’ right to self-defense,” Paxton said.

In a statement, the city government of Dallas said it is “aware of the lawsuit filed by the State of Texas and disagrees with the allegations against the City and interim city manager. The City was not involved in the State Fair of Texas’ announcement of its enhanced weapons policy. The State Fair of Texas is a private event operated and controlled by a private, non-profit entity and not the City.”

State fair officials did not immediately respond to email requests for comment.

The fair, which reopens in September and lasts for nearly a month, dates back to 1886. In addition to a maze of midway games, car shows and the Texas Star Ferris Wheel — one of the tallest in the U.S. — the fairgrounds are also home to the annual college football rivalry between the University of Texas and University of Oklahoma.

