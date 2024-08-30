Washington Terrace commission goes back to drawing board on urban chickens

WASHINGTON TERRACE, Weber County — The planning commission tabled an ordinance on Thursday that would have legalized urban chickens on larger properties in the city.

Under the iteration of the proposal that went before the commission, the ordinance would have required residents to pay a one-time licensing fee of $100, and then they would have been able to keep up to 6 chickens on lots greater than 20,000 square feet.

However, several residents in favor of urban chickens attended Thursday evening’s meeting to raise concerns, including the fact that most lots within city limits are far smaller than 20,000 square feet.

“The commission is saying, ‘Okay, we’re giving you urban chickens, but you’re not meeting our minimum requirement at a half-acre lot,’” resident Adam Stever countered to the commission. “’ The commission did our part, you don’t meet the requirements—that’s absolute garbage.”

After hearing the concerns, the commission decided more discussion and retooling was warranted and elected to table the ordinance.

While it was unclear how the ordinance’s language would change, a preliminary discussion centered on allowing chickens on smaller lots and allowing more chickens when the lot sizes are larger.

Planning Commission member Amy Morgan told KSL TV that she believed there were more residents opposed to urban chickens than in favor of them, but the city was hoping to strike a balance.

“The fact that we are to here, I think, is a good sign that we really are trying to work for what’s best for everyone,” Morgan said. “That’s going to necessitate some give-and-take on both sides.”

Officials told KSL TV the city council would likely discuss where the measure stands at its next meeting on Tuesday. The planning commission, however, said it planned to meet about the changes next month.

Stever said after the meeting that he was glad the commission was taking a closer look at resident concerns.

“At least we’ve opened that topic,” Stever said. “I think we’re working in a good direction, and we have a good working point now, so I’m happy with the outcome so far.”