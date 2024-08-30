Parents remember ‘vivacious’ Utah woman who drowned on canyoneering trip

SALT LAKE CITY — The parents of a Utah woman who drowned on a canyoneering trip in California said they are relying on their faith as they mourn her loss.

Jeannine Skinner, 34, died last week along with two friends, David Bell and Peter On, as they were hiking near the Seven Teacups area of the Sierra Nevada mountain range. Skinner got caught in a whirlpool. Bell and On both jumped in to save her.

All three died.

Skinner’s parents, Larry and Kathleen Skinner, spoke with KSL TV after an emotional day Thursday as their daughter’s body was brought back to Utah.

“We’re going to really miss her a lot,” Larry Skinner said.

Learning of the tragedy

The Skinners said they didn’t even know their daughter was on the California trip.

“A lot of time, she doesn’t tell me until after the trip,” Larry Skinner said, “because she doesn’t want me to worry.”

Saturday morning, they got the devastating news.

“Our (Latter-day Saint) bishop came, and he told us what had happened,” Kathleen Skinner said. “We were in total shock.”

All three bodies were recovered. On Thursday, the Skinners went to Provo as their daughter’s body was brought home before her funeral next week. It was a sobering experience, they said.

“I went up to touch the box,” Kathleen Skinner said, “and I could just feel her spirit around there.”

The body of David Bell was also brought back to Provo on Thursday. His funeral is scheduled for Friday.

‘Just like an angel’

The Skinners have a lot of memories of their daughter, whom they called “cheerful” and “vivacious.”

Jeannine Skinner was the youngest of three children and worked as a dietician. She attended Viewmont High School and received degrees from Brigham Young University and Utah State University.

She also loved music.

“She had a beautiful soprano voice,” Larry Skinner said, “just like an angel.”

“Just so friendly,” added Kathleen Skinner. “Easy to get along with. Kind.”

Jeannine Skinner loved the outdoors and was spiritual, her parents said.

“She lived a full life,” her mother said. “She had a testimony of the gospel. She shared that with others. She willingly served others that were in need.”

It’s a difficult time, but the Skinners said they’re leaning on something bigger than themselves as they grieve.

“Our faith,” Larry Skinner said. “Our belief in a life after – that we can meet again.”

“We are so proud of her, who she is,” added Kathleen Skinner. “She lives on.”