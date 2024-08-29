Isaac Wilson Finds Caleb Lohner For First TD With Utah Utes

SALT LAKE CITY – Isaac Wilson made his debut for Utah Football against Southern Utah on Thursday and his performance was filled with highs and lows.

The first two drives with Wilson at the helm ended in an interception and a three-and-out. But then he started to turn it around.

Isaac Wilson has marched Utah down the field with good decisions and throws. Daidren Zipperer has caught 2 passes for 33 yards and Utah is nearly into the red zone territory. — KSL Sports (@kslsports) August 30, 2024

Midway through the third quarter, he led a 12-play, 57-yard drive that ended in a short rushing touchdown.

The next drive looked to take a similar route as the Utes went 48 yards in six plays and wound up in the red zone. However, another bad read resulted in a second interception for the freshman.

Utah started with excellent field position on the next drive and Wilson took advantage.

He only needed one pass to find Caleb Lohner on the left side of the end zone.

Wilson’s first touchdown gave the Utes a 49-0 lead with about 10 minutes left in the fourth.

Utah Football Looks to Shake Off The Rust Against SUU

Utah has some unique dynamics with this squad that make this game more important than a matchup like this typically would be. One of those is the fact that multiple key players are returning from significant injuries sustained last season.

Quarterback Cam Rising, tight end Brant Kuithe, and defensive end Logan Fano among others are all returning from injuries that cost them extended amounts of time.

There is a lot of anticipation and excitement over simply seeing those guys returning to the field this season. Seeing those players in action, getting them back into the flow of competition, and shaking off the rust will be vital.

