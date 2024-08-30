On the Site:
COLLEGE SPORTS

Utah Football kicks off Big 12 era with shutout win over Southern Utah

Aug 29, 2024, 10:31 PM

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - AUGUST 29: Dijon Stanley #23 of the Utah Utes celebrates after scoring a touch...

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - AUGUST 29: Dijon Stanley #23 of the Utah Utes celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds during the first half of their game at Rice Eccles Stadium on August 29, 2024 in Salt Lake City, Utah.(Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

(Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY STEVE BARTLE AND CHANDLER HOLT, KSL SPORTS


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Football was dominant in its first game as a member of the Big 12, shutting out Southern Utah and walking away with a 49-0 win.

Cam Rising and Brant Kuithe both made their returns to the gridiron and didnt do so quietly. Rising only played in the first half but still connected on 10 of his 15 passes for 254 yards and five touchdowns. Kuithe posted four receptions for 69 yards and three touchdowns.

The Utes scored in every quarter but the second quarter was monstrous. Rice-Eccles was bumping as Utah scored 28 unanswered to go up 35-0 at the break.

Utah Football Hosts Southern Utah To Kick Off 2024 Season

