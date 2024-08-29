On the Site:
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Football Kicks Off Big 12 Era With Shutout Win Over Southern Utah

Aug 29, 2024, 10:22 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITYUtah Football was dominant in its first game as a member of the Big 12, shutting out Southern Utah and walking away with a 49-0 win.

Cam Rising and Brant Kuithe both made their returns to the gridiron and didnt do so quietly. Rising only played in the first half but still connected on 10 of his 15 passes for 254 yards and five touchdowns. Kuithe posted four receptions for 69 yards and three touchdowns.

The Utes scored in every quarter but the second quarter was monstrous. Rice-Eccles was bumping as Utah scored 28 unanswered to go up 35-0 at the break.

Utah Football Hosts Southern Utah To Kick Off 2024 Season

Pregame

First Quarter

RELATED: Utah QB Cam Rising Throws 64-Yard Touchdown In Return From Injury

RELATED: Utah DB Kenan Johnson Goes Down With Injury In First Quarter Of Season Opener

Second Quarter

RELATED: Brant Kuithe Finishes Off Back-To-Back Drives With Long Receiving TDs

RELATED: Cam Rising Throws 50th Utah Touchdown On Oddly Familiar Looking Play

RELATED: Utah TE Brant Kuithe Makes It Three First-Half TDs Late In Second Quarter

Third Quarter

Fourth Quarter

RELATED STORIES

Steve Bartle is the Utah insider for KSL Sports. He hosts The Utah Blockcast (SUBSCRIBE) and appears on KSL Sports Zone to break down the Utes. You can follow him on X for the latest Utah updates and game analysis.
Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Timpview, Provo HS Football Game Canceled Following Social Media Threats

The high school football game between Timpview and Provo was canceled due to threats posted on social media.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

PK: The Standard For Utah Football Is At All-Time High

Without question, crazy as it sounds, the standard for Utah’s football team this season is the highest ever in program history.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Isaac Wilson Finds Caleb Lohner For First TD With Utah Utes

Isaac Wilson made his debut for Utah Football against Southern Utah and his performance was filled with highs and lows.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah DB Kenan Johnson Goes Down With Injury In First Quarter Of Season Opener

Utah Football defensive back Kenan Johnson went down with a knee injury in the first quarter of the 2024 season opener.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former BYU QB Zach Wilson In Attendance At Utah Football Season Opener

Former BYU QB Zach Wilson attended the Utah Football season opener against SUU to watch Isaac Wilson make his college debut.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah TE Brant Kuithe Makes It Three First-Half TDs Late In Second Quarter

Utah Football tight end Brant Kuithe took no time to get back into the swing of things with three first-half TDs against SUU.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Utah Football Kicks Off Big 12 Era With Shutout Win Over Southern Utah