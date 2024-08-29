Utah Football Kicks Off Big 12 Era With Shutout Win Over Southern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Football was dominant in its first game as a member of the Big 12, shutting out Southern Utah and walking away with a 49-0 win.

Cam Rising and Brant Kuithe both made their returns to the gridiron and didnt do so quietly. Rising only played in the first half but still connected on 10 of his 15 passes for 254 yards and five touchdowns. Kuithe posted four receptions for 69 yards and three touchdowns.

The Utes scored in every quarter but the second quarter was monstrous. Rice-Eccles was bumping as Utah scored 28 unanswered to go up 35-0 at the break.

Utah Football Hosts Southern Utah To Kick Off 2024 Season

Pregame

RES is waiting for you, Utah fans 😍#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/OygsDC2ZI7 — Utah Athletics (@utahathletics) August 30, 2024

Runs in the family ❤️ pic.twitter.com/YAPAC9MxmU — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) August 30, 2024

First Quarter

Game On!!! Let’s Go T-Birds! pic.twitter.com/CstGkigtVH — Southern Utah Football (@SUUFB_) August 30, 2024

🎶Bad Moon Rising🎶 for the first time this season! pic.twitter.com/Tla6KBRIzp — KSL Sports (@kslsports) August 30, 2024

Utah gets their first 1st down of the season after a Dijon Stanley jet sweep for 7 yards and completion to Money Parks for 5 more! — KSL Sports (@kslsports) August 30, 2024

Cam Rising’s mobility??? Looked fine after running for 10 yards and the 1st down. — KSL Sports (@kslsports) August 30, 2024

Touchdown DIJON STANLEY!!! Wheelhouse out of the backfield goes for 64 yards and 6 points on the board! #GoUtes — KSL Sports (@kslsports) August 30, 2024

RELATED: Utah QB Cam Rising Throws 64-Yard Touchdown In Return From Injury

“HE PLAYS ON A DIFFERENT PLAYING FIELD THAN EVERYONE ELSE” Coach Ganther on Dijon Stanley — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) August 30, 2024

Utah pingers the 3rd down stop but Kenan Johnson is down on the field with the medical staff attending to him. — KSL Sports (@kslsports) August 30, 2024

RELATED: Utah DB Kenan Johnson Goes Down With Injury In First Quarter Of Season Opener

Utah takes over after the turnover on downs… On 1st down, Cam Rising hits Dorian Singer for 17 yards on a dig route. Should be seeing a lot of that this season. — KSL Sports (@kslsports) August 30, 2024

Mike Mitchell avoids disaster by scooping up his own fumble on a 9 yard gain.M and that’s the end of the first quarter. End of the 1st – Utah 7, SUU 0 Utah will be 2nd & 1 at the SUU 29 when we return to action. — KSL Sports (@kslsports) August 30, 2024

Second Quarter

TOUCHDOWN BRANT KUITHE!!! Excellent playaction pass out of 14 personnel! Kuithe slipped by everyone for an easy one! Great play design and execution by the guys. — KSL Sports (@kslsports) August 30, 2024

7️⃣➡️8️⃣0️⃣ for a 29 yard TD pic.twitter.com/Qkqe9FTSQT — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) August 30, 2024

Connor O’Toole and Logan Fano combine for the sack on 3rd down. SUU to punt — KSL Sports (@kslsports) August 30, 2024

Good to see the pass rush get on the board there with O’Toole and Fano! Absolutely love that for Logan! What a comeback for him — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) August 30, 2024

BRANT KUITHE TOUCHDOWN NO. 2!!! That was a pretty easy one, slipped right up the seam and scored from 18 yards out. After a slow 1st quarter, Utah’s scored twice in the first 3.5 minutes of the 2nd — KSL Sports (@kslsports) August 30, 2024

RELATED: Brant Kuithe Finishes Off Back-To-Back Drives With Long Receiving TDs

Southern Utah’s Targhee Lambson with the mean 18-yard run 😤 — KSL Sports (@kslsports) August 30, 2024

Nice run to start the drive by @nolimit_targ pic.twitter.com/DKaSus58cJ — Southern Utah Football (@SUUFB_) August 30, 2024

Glover looking pretty good there on a 19 yard scamper… Need the return of the Boogieman from him this season. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) August 30, 2024

Dijon Stanley scores yet again on a wheelroute. The TD pass is the 4th of the game for Rising, which ties a career high for TD passes in a game. He also know has 50 touchdown passes in his career, which places him 4th all-time in the category at Utah. Utah 28, SUU 0 — KSL Sports (@kslsports) August 30, 2024

RELATED: Cam Rising Throws 50th Utah Touchdown On Oddly Familiar Looking Play

THE DIJON STANLEY WHEELROUTE IS UNDEFEATED THIS SEASON!!! 2 ROUTES, 2 TOUCHDOWNS!!! — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) August 30, 2024

Cam Rising to Brant Kuithe for yet another touchdown! Kuithe is on a tear with his 3rd of the half. Impressive effort to fight through four tacklers to get into the end zone. Utah 35, SUU 0 — KSL Sports (@kslsports) August 30, 2024

RELATED: Utah TE Brant Kuithe Makes It Three First-Half TDs Late In Second Quarter

Isaac Wilson’s first series as the QB for Utah. Sacked in the first play. Utah takes a timeout with :15 left in the half. Then scrambles out of the pocket on 2nd down for a gain of 1. 3rd & 14 and Wilson throws an interception. — KSL Sports (@kslsports) August 30, 2024

Third Quarter

Our guy Mark Bails knows how to #Elevate pic.twitter.com/8SnA1d5hSS — Southern Utah Football (@SUUFB_) August 30, 2024

Scooby Davis with an interception!!! — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) August 30, 2024

Isaac Wilson has marched Utah down the field with good decisions and throws. Daidren Zipperer has caught 2 passes for 33 yards and Utah is nearly into the red zone territory. — KSL Sports (@kslsports) August 30, 2024

Utah finishes a 12-play, 57-yard drive with a Mike Mitchell touchdown run. Wilson looked more comfortable, made good decisions and throws. Utah 42, SUU 0 — KSL Sports (@kslsports) August 30, 2024

VAN FILLINGER SACK pic.twitter.com/BIPGtPBwoK — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) August 30, 2024

Fourth Quarter

Isaac Wilson led a nice drive into the red zone before throwing his second pick of the night. SUU takes over from the four. — KSL Sports (@kslsports) August 30, 2024

ISAAC WILSON TOUCHDOWN THROW TO CALEB LOHNER!!! Threw a back shoulder to the big man, that was a good looking pitch and catch. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) August 30, 2024

The shutout is preserved! Missed FG! — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) August 30, 2024

I can’t wait to see photos of Lohner on that FG block attempt … He got UP!! — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) August 30, 2024

Steve Bartle is the Utah insider for KSL Sports. He hosts The Utah Blockcast (SUBSCRIBE) and appears on KSL Sports Zone to break down the Utes. You can follow him on X for the latest Utah updates and game analysis.

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.