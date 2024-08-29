Timpview, Provo HS Football Game Canceled Following Social Media Threats

PROVO – The week three high school football game between the Timpview Thunderbirds and Provo Bulldogs was canceled due to threats posted on social media.

An email from Provo School District’s Superintendent Wendy Dau outlined the details of the cancellation.

An email from Provo School District’s Superintendent Wendy Dau regarding the cancelation of the Timpview vs. Provo football game tomorrow (Friday) night. pic.twitter.com/m8QdMD3CYU — TimpviewSports (@timpviewsports) August 30, 2024

“By now, you have likely received communication from Principal Momi Tu’ua of Timpview High School regarding social media posts from the Timpview community that threatened Provo High coaches, players, and their families,” Dau wrote.

“I am saddened that we cannot move forward with this traditional rivalry game… My hope is that this incident will encourage our students and our community to correct our actions and our thoughts and cultivate a rivalry that brings out a competitive spirit that respects the dignity of others and once again unites us.”

The details of the social media stories were not released.

Dau went on to say that Timpview is working with the Provo City Police to “ensure that appropriate consequences are carried out for those involved.”

The wording within Dau’s email suggests that the game will not be rescheduled for another date. Timpview will travel to California to play the Centennial Huskies in week four. Provo travels south to take on the Salem Hills Skyhawks.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on Twitter @CHoltSports or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Want more coverage like Timpview, Provo HS FB game canceled? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @ChandlerHoltKSL