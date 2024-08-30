On the Site:
Cougar euthanized after it was spotted in Lehi neighborhood, police say

Aug 30, 2024, 9:52 AM | Updated: 10:03 am

A mountain lion captured on a home ring camera in Lehi on Monday Aug. 26, 2024. (Lehi City Police Department)

A mountain lion captured on a home ring camera in Lehi on Monday Aug. 26, 2024. (Lehi City Police Department)

(Lehi City Police Department)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

LEHI  — A cougar that was spotted Monday in Lehi was captured and euthanized Thursday night, according to Lehi police.

Jeanteil Livingston, spokesperson for the Lehi City Police Department, said the mountain lion was located near 2100 North, inside a construction company trailer lot. It was first spotted on the railroad track at approximately 1500 North, walking down the tracks and heading north.

The Utah Department of Natural Resources made the call to euthanize it, Livingston said.

This is a breaking news story. It may be updated. 

