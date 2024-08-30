Cougar euthanized after it was spotted in Lehi neighborhood, police say

LEHI — A cougar that was spotted Monday in Lehi was captured and euthanized Thursday night, according to Lehi police.

Jeanteil Livingston, spokesperson for the Lehi City Police Department, said the mountain lion was located near 2100 North, inside a construction company trailer lot. It was first spotted on the railroad track at approximately 1500 North, walking down the tracks and heading north.

The Utah Department of Natural Resources made the call to euthanize it, Livingston said.

This is a breaking news story. It may be updated.