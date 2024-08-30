On the Site:
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Hockey Club Mourns Loss Of Johnny, Matthew Gaudreau

Aug 30, 2024, 9:47 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – On Thursday afternoon, Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, were killed in a crash while riding bicycles near their hometown of Salem, New Jersey. Upon learning of the tragic news, the Utah Hockey Club joined the NHL community in offering their condolences to the Gaudreau family.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NHL Public Relations (@pr_nhl)

Utah Hockey Club’s Statement

“All of us at Utah Hockey Club are terribly saddened by the passing of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau,” The Utah Hockey Club said in a statement on Friday morning. “We offer our deepest condolences to the Gaudreau family, and the Columbus Blue Jackets organization. We mourn with them and the entirety of the hockey community today.”

Utah Hockey Club Players Take To Instagram

Several players from the Utah Hockey Club including Clayton Keller, Cole Beaudoin, and Mike Kesselring among others have also taken to social media, sharing the NHL’s official memorial post for Johnny.

Growing up in New England, Kesselring was heavily impacted by Gaudreau, who played his college hockey at Boston College. Kesselring and Gaudreau were also teammates this summer as members of the United States World Cup team.

“Being a New England kid I had the pleasure of watching Johnny play college hockey when I was a young kid. One of the first players I can really remember and made me me wanna play college hockey. It was a dream come true getting to become his teammate this summer, and in the little time I got to know Johnny he was an incredible person and teammate. Prayers to him and his family,” Utah’s Kesselring said on his Instagram story.

Statements From Around The NHL

“The Columbus Blue Jackets are shocked and devastated by this unimaginable tragedy. Johnny was not only a great hockey player, but more significantly a loving husband, father, son, brother and friend,” the Blue Jackets said in a statement on Friday. “We extend our heartfelt sympathies to his wife, Meredith, his children, Noa and Johnny, his parents, their family and friends on the sudden loss of Johnny and Matthew.”

“It was our privilege to call Johnny our teammate for nine amazing years in Calgary. He came to Calgary as a young man and grew up here, not only as a superstar on the ice, but also a beloved member of our community,” The Calgary Flames said.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Calgary Flames (@nhlflames)

The NHL’s commissioner, Gary Bettman, also released a statement on Gaudreau’s death on Friday morning.

“The National Hockey League family is shocked and saddened by the tragic passing of Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew. While Johnny’s infectious spirit for the game and show-stopping skills on the ice earned him the nickname ‘Johnny Hockey,’ he was more than just a dazzling hockey player; he was a doting father and beloved husband, son, brother and teammate who endeared himself to every person fortunate enough to have crossed his path,” Bettman said.

Johnny Gaudreau’s Legacy

Originally drafted by the Calgary Flames in 2011, “Johnny Hockey” was one of the brightest young stars in the NHL after he recorded 24 goals and 40 assists to help the Flames reach the playoffs his rookie year. Over the course of his career, Gaudreau was named to six-All-Star appearances with Calgary and scored a career-high 40 goals and 115 points in 2021-22, the second-most points ever recorded by a member of the Flames.

Upon becoming a free agent during the summer of 2022, Gaudreau signed a seven-year, $68.25 million contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets where he spent the last few seasons.

RELATED STORIES

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

...

Chandler Holt, KSL Sports

Timpview vs. Provo High football game canceled following social media threats

The high school football game between Timpview and Provo was canceled due to threats posted on social media.

11 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

PK: The Standard For Utah Football Is At All-Time High

Without question, crazy as it sounds, the standard for Utah’s football team this season is the highest ever in program history.

11 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Football Kicks Off Big 12 Era With Shutout Win Over Southern Utah

Utah Football was dominant in its first game as a member of the Big 12, shutting out Southern Utah and walking away with a 49-0 win.

12 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Isaac Wilson Finds Caleb Lohner For First TD With Utah Utes

Isaac Wilson made his debut for Utah Football against Southern Utah and his performance was filled with highs and lows.

12 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah DB Kenan Johnson Goes Down With Injury In First Quarter Of Season Opener

Utah Football defensive back Kenan Johnson went down with a knee injury in the first quarter of the 2024 season opener.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former BYU QB Zach Wilson In Attendance At Utah Football Season Opener

Former BYU QB Zach Wilson attended the Utah Football season opener against SUU to watch Isaac Wilson make his college debut.

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Utah Hockey Club Mourns Loss Of Johnny, Matthew Gaudreau