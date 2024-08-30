Utah Hockey Club Mourns Loss Of Johnny, Matthew Gaudreau

SALT LAKE CITY – On Thursday afternoon, Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, were killed in a crash while riding bicycles near their hometown of Salem, New Jersey. Upon learning of the tragic news, the Utah Hockey Club joined the NHL community in offering their condolences to the Gaudreau family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NHL Public Relations (@pr_nhl)

Utah Hockey Club’s Statement

“All of us at Utah Hockey Club are terribly saddened by the passing of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau,” The Utah Hockey Club said in a statement on Friday morning. “We offer our deepest condolences to the Gaudreau family, and the Columbus Blue Jackets organization. We mourn with them and the entirety of the hockey community today.”

Utah Hockey Club Players Take To Instagram

Several players from the Utah Hockey Club including Clayton Keller, Cole Beaudoin, and Mike Kesselring among others have also taken to social media, sharing the NHL’s official memorial post for Johnny.

Growing up in New England, Kesselring was heavily impacted by Gaudreau, who played his college hockey at Boston College. Kesselring and Gaudreau were also teammates this summer as members of the United States World Cup team.

“Being a New England kid I had the pleasure of watching Johnny play college hockey when I was a young kid. One of the first players I can really remember and made me me wanna play college hockey. It was a dream come true getting to become his teammate this summer, and in the little time I got to know Johnny he was an incredible person and teammate. Prayers to him and his family,” Utah’s Kesselring said on his Instagram story.

Statements From Around The NHL

“The Columbus Blue Jackets are shocked and devastated by this unimaginable tragedy. Johnny was not only a great hockey player, but more significantly a loving husband, father, son, brother and friend,” the Blue Jackets said in a statement on Friday. “We extend our heartfelt sympathies to his wife, Meredith, his children, Noa and Johnny, his parents, their family and friends on the sudden loss of Johnny and Matthew.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Columbus Blue Jackets (@bluejacketsnhl)

“It was our privilege to call Johnny our teammate for nine amazing years in Calgary. He came to Calgary as a young man and grew up here, not only as a superstar on the ice, but also a beloved member of our community,” The Calgary Flames said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calgary Flames (@nhlflames)

The NHL’s commissioner, Gary Bettman, also released a statement on Gaudreau’s death on Friday morning.

“The National Hockey League family is shocked and saddened by the tragic passing of Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew. While Johnny’s infectious spirit for the game and show-stopping skills on the ice earned him the nickname ‘Johnny Hockey,’ he was more than just a dazzling hockey player; he was a doting father and beloved husband, son, brother and teammate who endeared himself to every person fortunate enough to have crossed his path,” Bettman said.

Johnny Gaudreau’s Legacy

Originally drafted by the Calgary Flames in 2011, “Johnny Hockey” was one of the brightest young stars in the NHL after he recorded 24 goals and 40 assists to help the Flames reach the playoffs his rookie year. Over the course of his career, Gaudreau was named to six-All-Star appearances with Calgary and scored a career-high 40 goals and 115 points in 2021-22, the second-most points ever recorded by a member of the Flames.

Upon becoming a free agent during the summer of 2022, Gaudreau signed a seven-year, $68.25 million contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets where he spent the last few seasons.

Follow @BagleyKSLsports