CONSUMER

Rocky Mountain Power lowers rate hike request to 18%

Aug 30, 2024, 10:58 AM | Updated: 11:04 am

FILE — A Rocky Mountain Power station....

FILE — A Rocky Mountain Power station.

KSL NewsRadio's Profile Picture

BY BY AIMEE COBABE


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Rocky Mountain Power has scaled back its rate hike request.

The utility company submitted its official request to Utah lawmakers Thursday. Rocky Mountain originally requested a 30% increase but has lowered it to 18%. This comes after the power company received a lot of pushback — including from Gov. Spencer Cox.

Cox tweeted in June that he would make sure the 30% rate hike never sees the light of day. Lawmakers have also questioned whether shareholders could shoulder some of the costs.

The rate change is still up for approval from the Utah Public Service Commission.

Rocky Mountain Power argued that it needs the money to help cover higher fuel costs from power plants and higher insurance costs.

If the hike is passed, the average customer will pay a little over $14.28 more a month beginning next year. That’s compared to the average $24-a-month cost the previous hike suggested.

