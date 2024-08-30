Use these Labor Day travel tips to avoid headaches

SALT LAKE CITY — The Labor Day travel rush is here. Millions of people are expected to hit the roads and take to the skies. AAA said to be prepared to leave early.

“It’s really that end of Friday, beginning of Saturday stretch that’s going to be packed on the roads and at the airport,” Julian Paredes, AAA spokesperson, said.

You could actually save a little bit of money if you’re taking a road trip this year.

Gas prices were well above $4 a gallon last year.

Here in Utah, a gallon is averaging at $3.59.

Paredes says the biggest reason people call them for help is for flat tires and car batteries.

“It’s been a pretty hot summer and both those components are pretty heat sensitive. If you’ve been driving your car pretty hard you wanna give that a quick check before you head out. You don’t want to be one of those people stranded during their vacation.”

Keep in mind, TSA is projecting they’ll screen 17 million passengers in airports across the country. That’s why it’s important you get there early.

For your return trip, get up early on Sunday or Monday, to beat the crowds.

A pro tip – no matter what happens, try to enjoy yourself and make these last days of summer a good time.