Utah State Parks expecting huge crowds this Labor Day weekend

Aug 30, 2024, 12:30 PM | Updated: 12:37 pm

a view from Dead Horse Point...

FILE — Dead Horse Point State Park. (Courtesy Larry D. Curtis)

(Courtesy Larry D. Curtis)

BY BY HEATHER PETERSON, KSL NEWSRADIO


SALT LAKE CITY — Labor Day weekend is expected to draw huge crowds to Utah State Parks. It’s the weekend most people consider to be the last of summer.

State Parks Associate Director Devan Chavez said USP has already seen an increase in visitation post-pandemic, and they anticipate Labor Day will be no different.

“Summer’s starting to wind down, school is back in session for a lot of people, and you know, we see hundreds of thousands of people heading outdoors looking for that last little bit of summer,” Chavez said.

USP is preparing for the big day by getting ready to see a lot of people at the parks.

“For this Labor Day, all of our parks are gearing up to see increased numbers of crowds,” Chavez said. “And that includes campsites.”

State parks expecting another record visitation year, hiring more workers

Haven’t booked a campsite yet?  There might still be some time to reserve that last-minute campsite.

“If people still haven’t made a campground reservation, maybe they’re waiting to see what they feel like or time just got away from them and they’re not really sure where to visit,” Chavez said. “There are still quite a bit of campgrounds across the state at popular areas that people can have access to.”

Campsite reservations can be made by visiting the USP Utah State Parks.

Due to the monsoon season, Chavez recommends preparing for the weather by keeping an eye on the forecast before heading outside. The state parks department is also urging people to bring a life jacket if they are planning on going in the water, after several recent drownings throughout the state.

