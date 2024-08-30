Utah State Parks expecting huge crowds this Labor Day weekend

SALT LAKE CITY — Labor Day weekend is expected to draw huge crowds to Utah State Parks. It’s the weekend most people consider to be the last of summer.

State Parks Associate Director Devan Chavez said USP has already seen an increase in visitation post-pandemic, and they anticipate Labor Day will be no different.

“Summer’s starting to wind down, school is back in session for a lot of people, and you know, we see hundreds of thousands of people heading outdoors looking for that last little bit of summer,” Chavez said.

USP is preparing for the big day by getting ready to see a lot of people at the parks.

“For this Labor Day, all of our parks are gearing up to see increased numbers of crowds,” Chavez said. “And that includes campsites.”

Haven’t booked a campsite yet? There might still be some time to reserve that last-minute campsite.