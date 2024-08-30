On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

Truck driver dead, another injured after tire explosion caused dump truck to crash

Aug 30, 2024, 1:06 PM | Updated: 1:13 pm

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


SALT LAKE CITY  — One person is dead, and another was injured after a tire blew on Interstate 80, causing a dump truck to lose control and roll down a hill, according to Utah Highway Patrol.

Cpl. Luis Silva with UHP said a 20-year-old woman was driving a Mazda on I-80 when her tire blew near milepost 107. She lost control of the car, causing a dump truck nearby to hit the Mazda.

The truck subsequently hit the guardrail and rolled off the freeway down an embankment. Silva did not say how far downwards the embankment was. When it reached the bottom of the hill, it caught fire. The driver inside the truck died at the scene, Silva said.

The woman driving the Mazda was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Westbound lanes of I-80 were closed, Silva said, and would remain closed until 3:45 p.m.

Another crash just miles down the road on the interstate was reported days earlier.

This is a breaking news story. It may be updated. 

