Where Does Utah Hockey Club’s New Sweater Rank Among The NHL’s Best?

SALT LAKE CITY – With the Utah Hockey Club’s home opener less than 40 days away, the organization is swiftly preparing for their inaugural season and plethora of new opportunities. One of those new opportunities includes Utah’s first ever NHL sweater that will debut very soon. With that in mind, I took it upon myself to rank each jersey in the NHL and where Utah’s belongs amongst the rest.

Using a platform called NHLQuebec.com, I created my NHL jersey ranking which also includes some jerseys from former NHL franchises. The complete list features 34 sweaters.

Bottom Sweaters

34. Atlanta Thrashers

While I actually don’t mind the old Atlanta Thrashers logo and alternate jersey, there’s just too much going on with their primary blue sweater. From clashing colors to the off-color sleeve with “Atlanta” spelled out, and their alternate logo on the opposite shoulder, it’s just too much.

33. Columbus Blue Jackets

Now, to be clear I actually really like the Blue Jackets name and its military/historical significance to the Civil War. However, I am not big on the logo or jersey as there’s just nothing overly hockey about it, unlike their original logo.

However, I do think their alternate sweater is one of the best in the league.

32. Philadelphia Flyers

This may or may not have something to do with the fact that I grew up a Pittsburgh Penguins fan and I cannot in good conscience rank them any higher so we’re just going to leave it at that.

31. New Jersey

While the team’s name has historical significance, dating back to late-19th and early-20th century sightings of a “monstrous winged being” described as having hoofed feet, a horse-like head, and a pointed tail, the logo and sweater are just average.

They’ve essentially remained the same since the club was founded and are simple but just nothing special here.

30. Dallas Stars

While I appreciate the continuation of the Stars from the Minnesota North Stars, this is just too simple. A star and a D are incredibly boring and such a downgrade from uniforms they’ve had throughout their history.

29. Ottawa Senators

Love the tribute to the original Senators with their colors, never quite understood the use of the Senator as their mascot.

28. Carolina Hurricanes

Love the name, love the colors, just not big on the logo so this sweater is in the bottom 10 for me. However, their alternate is a top 10 third sweater.

27. New York Islanders

These may actually be better than I give them credit for but they’re vastly inferior to their rivals across the river.

26. Washington Capitals

Again, maybe I am just a biased Pittsburgh Penguins fan who is allowing a heated rivalry to impact my judgement. Be that as it may, this just feels like another downgrade from some of their former logos and sweaters.

To be honest, I think their classic logo with the capitol building, sticks, and eagle is one of the best in the NHL’s history.

25. Boston Bruins

Original six, classic colors, classic logo. Just not the best black and yellow sweater in the NHL.

24. St. Louis Blues

For me this is where the sweaters start to get quite a bit better. Simple look, great colors, nods to hockey and their name. Just a good jersey.

23. Buffalo Sabres

Returning to their original logo, I for one was pleased when they went back to this classic look and colors.

Some fans may argue that the goat head logo from the late 90’s and early 2000’s is better but I think they should stick with the classics.

Middle Of The Pack Sweaters

22. Nashville Predators

Unique name, unique logo, vibrant colors. Not a lot to complain about here.

21. Minnesota Wild

Arguably one of the most unique logos in the NHL with artistic nods to everything that is Minnesota, these sweaters are great.

Their classics are also one of the best in the league.

20. Florida Panthers

A unique and well-constructed shield, this uniform may be considered the greatest in Florida’s history as it was the sweater that finally brought Lord Stanley home.

19. Tampa Bay Lightning

This may be one of the few sweaters that actually got better once it was simplified. It’s clean, recognizable, and stands for so much in the town it hails from.

18. San Jose Sharks

The further up the list we go, the more unique and well-designed the sweaters get.

San Jose’s teal is so iconic to the franchise and the shark biting the hockey stick is very well done.

17. Vegas Golden Knights

It’s just so Vegas. Enough said.

16. Winnipeg Jets

While I do prefer the old Jets jerseys, these are a solid simplified version with the red maple leaf, jet, and wings on the shoulders.

15. Toronto Maple Leafs

Another original six team whose logo and sweater has stood the test of time. No reason to ever go away from these beauts.

14. Seattle Kraken

Arguably the coolest mascot in the league, Seattle also has a top tier logo and great colors. Looking back, I may have ranked this jersey too high, but I think it just has more to do with how new the team is.

Notably, their winter classic sweater from last season may be the best outdoor jersey ever crafted.

13. Utah Hockey Club

Finally, we have arrived at the Utah Hockey Club, and I know what some readers may be thinking. How can I rank this outside the top ten? Well, first off, I do think this a great initial sweater. Given the quick turnaround the franchise had once the team sold, this is a really good place to start.

I love the colors, the simplicity, and I’m big on the Utah text as both a hockey fan and native of the state.

But there’s more work to be done here. Once the team has a mascot, we’ll see some new sweaters and go from there. Although I do hope the team maintains this look for one of their three primary sweaters moving forward.

It’s important to note that this sweater will almost be considered special edition as the team anticipates releasing new sweaters in year two.

12. Montreal Canadiens

Those original six teams just knew what they were doing. Le hockey, c’est Montréal et Montréal, c’est le hockey.

11. Colorado Avalanche

Another sweater that hasn’t changed much since its inception, the iconic Avalanche look reminds of you of all-time greats like Joe Sakic, Patrick Roy, Peter Forsberg and Adam Foote whilst remaining relevant with Cale Makar and Nathan Mackinnon.

Top 10 NHL Sweaters

10. Vancouver Canucks

Rounding off my top 10 is the Vancouver Canucks. I love the colors, the style, and their logo is so unique and iconic.

I think it’s pretty good, eh?

9. New York Rangers

For nearly 100 years the Rangers have repped the same look and just like the rest of their teams, it is so New York.

8. Detroit Red Wings

When paired with the iconic winged wheel logo of Hockeytown, Detroit is as hockey as hockey gets.

7. Pittsburgh Penguins

You know what it is. The finest black and yellow in the league.

6. Calgary Flames

Now we’re cookin. The Flames are beloved throughout Calgary and let’s just say it’s a heated love-affair.

5. Edmonton Oilers

Canada’s finest. The classic orange and blue are recognized throughout the hockey community and draw memories of The Great One.

4. Chicago Blackhawks

The best of the original six, the Chicago Blackhawks sweater is perfect and forever unchanging.

3. Arizona Coyotes

Ironically, I do think the Coyotes have one of the best sweaters in the history of the NHL.

Featuring a coyote with a hockey stick, the logo is a beautiful grouping of colors including green, red, sand, and purple. The moon also makes a Crescent C, while the shape of the Coyote is an A shape for Arizona.

If hockey is ever to return to the desert, it should, and likely will look the same as owner Alex Meruelo retained all the rights and designs.

2. LA Kings

Returning to their classic look from the 90’s, this is the way the Hockey God’s intended for the team to look, and this revived sweater is King.

1. Anaheim Ducks

Flying high at No. 1, the Anaheim Ducks have also returned to their classic logo and there is nothing better than the Mighty Duck. Now featuring orange like the iconic county they play in with nods to their entire history, this is the best jersey in all of hockey.

