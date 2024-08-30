On the Site:
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Doctor charged in connection with Matthew Perry’s death appears in court after plea deal

Aug 30, 2024, 3:42 PM | Updated: 3:48 pm

Dr. Mark Chavez, a physician from San Diego, who is charged in connection with actor Matthew Perry'...

Dr. Mark Chavez, a physician from San Diego, who is charged in connection with actor Matthew Perry's death from an accidental ketamine overdose, arrives at the Roybal Federal Courthouse in Los Angeles, Friday, Aug. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ANDREW DALTON, AP ENTERTAINMENT WRITER


LOS ANGELES (AP) — One of two doctors charged in connection with Matthew Perry’s death made his first appearance in a federal court in Los Angeles on Friday after reaching a deal to plead guilty and cooperate with prosecutors.

Dr. Mark Chavez, 54, of San Diego, stood in court with his lawyer and told a judge he understood his rights. U.S. Magistrate Judge Jean P. Rosenbluth told him he could remain free on bond with several restrictions, including turning over his passport and not working as a doctor. He has agreed to turn over his medical license.

FILE – Actor Matthew Perry participates in the BUILD Speaker Series to discuss the mini-series “The Kennedys After Camelot” in New York on March 30, 2017. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Chavez signed an agreement with prosecutors earlier this month to plead guilty to conspiring to distribute the surgical anesthetic ketamine. He did not enter his guilty plea or speak about the case, which he will do with another judge at a date to be determined.

“He’s incredibly remorseful,” Chavez’s lawyer Matthew Binninger said outside court with the doctor standing at his side. “He’s trying to do everything in his power to right the wrong that happened here. He didn’t accept responsibility today but only because it wasn’t on the calendar.”

Binninger added, “He’s doing everything in his power to cooperate and help with this situation.”

The lawyer said Perry was “universally beloved, and it’s a shame what happened.”

Chavez would be the third person to plead guilty in the aftermath of the “Friends” star’s fatal overdose last year.

Chavez also agreed to cooperate with prosecutors as they pursue others, including the doctor Chavez worked with to sell ketamine to Perry. Also working with the U.S. Attorney’s Office are Perry’s assistant, who admitted to helping him obtain and inject ketamine, and a Perry acquaintance, who admitted to acting as a drug messenger and middleman.

The three are helping prosecutors as they go after their main targets: Dr. Salvador Plasencia, charged with illegally selling ketamine to Perry in the month before his death, and Jasveen Sangha, a woman who authorities say is a dealer who sold the actor the lethal dose of ketamine. Both have pleaded not guilty and are awaiting trial. They’re set to appear in court for a status conference on Wednesday.

Chavez admitted in his plea agreement that he obtained ketamine from his former clinic and from a wholesale distributor where he submitted a fraudulent prescription.

After a guilty plea, he could get up to 10 years in prison when he is sentenced.

Perry was found dead by his assistant on Oct. 28. The medical examiner ruled ketamine was the primary cause of death. The actor had been using the drug through his regular doctor in a legal but off-label treatment for depression that has become increasingly common.

Seeking more ketamine than his doctor would give him, about a month before his death Perry found Plasencia, who in turn asked Chavez to obtain the drug for him.

“I wonder how much this moron will pay,” Plasencia texted Chavez. The two met up the same day in Costa Mesa, halfway between Los Angeles and San Diego, and exchanged at least four vials of ketamine.

After selling the drugs to Perry for $4,500, Plasencia asked Chavez if he could keep supplying them so they could become Perry’s “go-to.”

U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada said in announcing the charges on Aug. 15 that “the doctors preyed on Perry’s history of addiction in the final months of his life last year to provide him with ketamine in amounts they knew were dangerous.”

Plasencia is charged with seven counts of distribution of ketamine and two charges related to allegations he falsified records after Perry’s death. He and Sangha are scheduled to return to court next week. They have separate trial dates set for October, but prosecutors are seeking a single trial that likely would be delayed to next year.

Perry struggled with addiction for years, dating back to his time on “Friends,” when he became one of the biggest stars of his generation as Chandler Bing. He starred alongside Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004 on NBC’s megahit sitcom.

This story has been corrected to show that Chavez is expected to enter his guilty plea at a later date, not on Friday.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

Police lights...

John Antczak, Associated Press

Neighbor held in disappearance of couple from California nudist resort. Both believed to be dead

Police used a tanklike vehicle with a battering ram to smash into a Southern California home and arrest the next-door neighbor of a couple living in a nudist community who were reported missing earlier this week, officials said Friday.

52 minutes ago

The California Legislature has sent to the governor's desk a bill that would ban six artificial dye...

Kristen Rogers, CNN

California passes bill banning 6 chemicals linked to behavioral issues in kids

The California Legislature has passed a bill with bipartisan support banning the use of red dye No. 40 and five other chemicals in foods served at public schools.

3 hours ago

FILE - The South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park is seen in Grand Canyon Village, Ariz., Aug. 8, ...

Ty Oneil, Matt York and Rio Yamat, Associated Press

Grand Canyon visitors move to hotels outside the park after unprecedented breaks in water pipeline

Tourists with plans to stay at Grand Canyon National Park over Labor Day weekend were forced to move Thursday to accommodations outside the park. It marked the first day of sudden closures for overnight hotel stays after the park's only water pipeline failed.

3 hours ago

SWAT team in Carol Stream, Illinois, United States, on August 16. (Kyle Mazza/Shutterstock/File via...

By Holmes Lybrand and Allison Gordon, CNN

Overseas swatting scheme wreaked ‘massive havoc’ in US

For two Eastern Europeans, swatting the political establishment in the United States over the past few years was pure scripted entertainment.

5 hours ago

Bob Quackenbush, left, deputy chief of staff for Arlington National Cemetery, and Republican presid...

Associated Press

Arlington National Cemetery worker was ‘pushed aside’ in Trump staff dispute but won’t seek charges

An Arlington National Cemetery official was “abruptly pushed aside” during an altercation with former President Donald Trump’s staff during a wreath-laying ceremony but declined to press charges.

8 hours ago

Bluebonnets, the state flower of Texas, surround Big Tex as storm clouds move in above, Friday, Sep...

Associated Press

State Fair of Texas sued by state’s Republican AG over new rule banning guns

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed a lawsuit seeking to block a ban on firearms at the sprawling State Fair of Texas, one of the state’s biggest annual celebrations.

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Doctor charged in connection with Matthew Perry’s death appears in court after plea deal