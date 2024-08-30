On the Site:
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Neighbor held in disappearance of couple from California nudist resort. Both believed to be dead

Aug 30, 2024, 4:21 PM

Police lights...

FILE PHOTO (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY JOHN ANTCZAK, ASSOCIATED PRESS


LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police used a tanklike vehicle with a battering ram to smash into a Southern California home and arrest the next-door neighbor of a couple living in a nudist community who were reported missing earlier this week, officials said Friday.

Officials believe the bodies of Stephanie Menard, 73, and her husband, Daniel, 79, are inside the residence, though they first have to shore up the home to make it safe to search, said Carl Baker, spokesperson for the Redlands Police Department.

“We are confident that they are deceased and that they are still here on the property,” Baker said. He did not release any information about a possible motive.

Michael Royce Sparks, 62, was booked into jail on suspicion of homicide Thursday night after being found under the house at Olive Dell Ranch, which is described as a residential RV park and family friendly nudist resort on its website. The rustic community is in hill country about 60 miles (96 kilometers) east of Los Angeles.

Baker did not know whether Sparks has a lawyer who can speak on his behalf. Online jail records showed he was ineligible for bail and was scheduled for a Tuesday court appearance.

A dog trained to find cadavers indicated the presence of at least one body somewhere under the house Friday morning, but officers were waiting to enter until a structural assessment determined whether the home was safe, Baker said at a news conference.

“We’re not going to send people in if there’s a danger of the structure collapsing on them,” Baker said, noting that the assessment might take hours to complete.

A friend reported the couple missing Sunday and said they were last seen at their home Saturday morning. Their pet dog, a shih tzu named Cuddles, was also missing.

The couple’s unlocked car was found later Sunday, not far from their residence, and both their phones, along with Stephanie Menard’s purse, were still inside their home. Daniel Menard was described as a diabetic with dementia.

Tammie Wilkerson, a friend of the couple, told KABC-TV that the Menards were kind people involved in the community.

“They’re very sweet people,” Wilkerson said. “There’s not a mean bone in their body at all, which makes this very confusing.”

The arrest followed rapid developments that began when police were at the park Thursday to continue the investigation, search the area and knock on doors.

“We received information from a source that a person who was involved in their disappearance was here on the property,” Baker said. “At that point, we locked down the property.”

Police went to the suspect’s home but attempts to contact him were unsuccessful and the tactical vehicle was brought in, Baker said. News video showed that the home was substantially torn open, leaving debris strewn about.

The suspect was arrested about 9:30 p.m. after voluntarily surrendering, Baker said.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

Dr. Mark Chavez, a physician from San Diego, who is charged in connection with actor Matthew Perry'...

Andrew Dalton, AP Entertainment Writer

Doctor charged in connection with Matthew Perry’s death appears in court after plea deal

One of two doctors charged in connection with Matthew Perry's death made his first appearance in a federal court in Los Angeles on Friday after reaching a deal to plead guilty and cooperate with prosecutors.

2 hours ago

The California Legislature has sent to the governor's desk a bill that would ban six artificial dye...

Kristen Rogers, CNN

California passes bill banning 6 chemicals linked to behavioral issues in kids

The California Legislature has passed a bill with bipartisan support banning the use of red dye No. 40 and five other chemicals in foods served at public schools.

3 hours ago

FILE - The South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park is seen in Grand Canyon Village, Ariz., Aug. 8, ...

Ty Oneil, Matt York and Rio Yamat, Associated Press

Grand Canyon visitors move to hotels outside the park after unprecedented breaks in water pipeline

Tourists with plans to stay at Grand Canyon National Park over Labor Day weekend were forced to move Thursday to accommodations outside the park. It marked the first day of sudden closures for overnight hotel stays after the park's only water pipeline failed.

3 hours ago

SWAT team in Carol Stream, Illinois, United States, on August 16. (Kyle Mazza/Shutterstock/File via...

By Holmes Lybrand and Allison Gordon, CNN

Overseas swatting scheme wreaked ‘massive havoc’ in US

For two Eastern Europeans, swatting the political establishment in the United States over the past few years was pure scripted entertainment.

5 hours ago

Bob Quackenbush, left, deputy chief of staff for Arlington National Cemetery, and Republican presid...

Associated Press

Arlington National Cemetery worker was ‘pushed aside’ in Trump staff dispute but won’t seek charges

An Arlington National Cemetery official was “abruptly pushed aside” during an altercation with former President Donald Trump’s staff during a wreath-laying ceremony but declined to press charges.

9 hours ago

Bluebonnets, the state flower of Texas, surround Big Tex as storm clouds move in above, Friday, Sep...

Associated Press

State Fair of Texas sued by state’s Republican AG over new rule banning guns

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed a lawsuit seeking to block a ban on firearms at the sprawling State Fair of Texas, one of the state’s biggest annual celebrations.

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Neighbor held in disappearance of couple from California nudist resort. Both believed to be dead