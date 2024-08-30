BYU Athletics Releases ‘What To Wear’ For All Cougar Football Games

On the Site:
Aug 30, 2024, 4:22 PM

PROVO, UtahBYU Football kicks off its second year in the Big 12 this weekend at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

For Cougar fans planning to attend games this season, whether at home or away, BYU Athletics has released a cheat sheet on what to wear.

For starters, Cougar fans planning on travelling to away games, make sure to pack your favorite royal blue merch. Whether you’re all the way in Florida or a short drive up north at Rice-Eccles Stadium, BYU wants to see speckles of blue in all of its road game stadiums.

It’s almost the same story for home games but with one exception. In the season opener against Southern Illinois, plan on wearing blue.

In the first conference game against Kansas State, BYU asks fans to wear white.

After the one-off white-out, the rest of conference play will be all royal blue for the Cougs. Against Arizona, Oklahoma State, Kansas, and Houston, BYU is keeping it simple with fans wearing the school’s main, most iconic color.

BYU Football Announces Captains For 2024 Season

The four BYU Football players who received the captain designation this year include:

  • Tyler Batty, DE
  • Jakob Robinson, CB
  • Chase Roberts, WR
  • Connor Pay, IOL

“We have a close-knit group of players on the team with a lot of good leaders, and I’m confident in the leadership these 15 players will provide for our team,” said BYU football head coach Kalani Sitake. “The Leadership Council will meet regularly to plan and provide the leadership responsibilities each has with his teammates and for the program, on and off the field. On game days, three of our four captains will be joined each game by one of the co-captains to represent the team at the coin toss, while the other captain will coordinate with the rest of the leadership in the locker room to lead our team as we come out to take the field.”

BYU cut the number of captains in half from last year. In 2023, BYU had eight captains.

Along with captains, BYU announced Co-Captains who will be part of the Leadership Council.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com.

