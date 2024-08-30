Report: Former Utah QB Tyler Huntley To Resign With Baltimore Ravens

On the Site:
Aug 30, 2024, 5:00 PM

BALTIMORE – According to reports, former Utah quarterback Tyler Huntley has found his home for the 2024 NFL season.

After getting released by the Cleveland Browns at the roster cutdown deadline, Huntley will return to a familiar place and resign with the Baltimore Ravens.

Huntley spent the first four years of his professional career in Baltimore.

Mainly serving as a backup to NFL MVP Lamar Jackson, the former Ute played in 20 games over four seasons. In his time as a Raven, Huntley connected on 221 of his 342 pass attempts for 1,957 yards and eight touchdowns.

This move makes sense for Huntley and Baltimore for multiple reasons. He is already a favorite amongst Ravens fans and players and he fits in the offensive scheme well.

RELATED: Former Utah QB Tyler Huntley Throws Three TDs In Preseason Against Seahawks

The Ravens have built their offense around Jackson ever since he emerged as a top QB in the league in 2019. He is as dangerous with his legs as he is with his arm — if not more so.

Huntley’s playstyle is strikingly similar to Jackson’s. Whether it’s throwing on the run or picking up extra yards when the opposing pass coverage is tight, both of the Ravens QBs are best described as dual threats.

When Huntley was released by the Browns, it was never really a question if he would get picked up. It was just a matter of where.

Huntley and the Ravens kick off their 2024 season against the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday, September 5.

About Tyler Huntley

Before his time in the NFL, Huntley was a standout player at the University of Utah. He played for the Utes from 2016-19.

During his Utah career, the Dania, Florida native threw for 7,351 yards, 46 touchdowns, and 20 interceptions with a 67 percent completion rate.

Huntley signed with the Ravens after going undrafted following the 2020 NFL Draft.

He spent the majority of his time in Baltimore as the backup to Lamar Jackson but started games in place of the two-time NFL MVP.

In 2022, Huntley helped the Ravens earn a playoff berth in the Wild Card round. He threw for 658 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions during the regular season. Huntley also ran for 137 yards and a touchdown.

During his first four seasons in the league, Huntley threw for 1,957 yards, eight touchdowns, and seven interceptions with a 64.6 percent completion rate. He also ran for 509 yards and three touchdowns.

RELATED: Ravens QB Tyler Huntley Named To AFC Pro Bowl Roster

After the 2022 regular season, the former Utah standout was named to the AFC Pro Bowl roster as an alternate. Huntley threw four touchdown passes during the Pro Bowl Games.

Huntley signed with the Cleveland Browns during the 2024 offseason. After getting released at the roster cutdown deadline, Huntley resigned in Baltimore.

About #LocalsInTheNFL

For over five years, KSL Sports has provided coverage on all NFL players with ties to the state of Utah.

Whether they attended Utah or BYU or grew up in the Beehive State, we keep you caught up with how the locals are performing on the highest stage.

From highlights to trades and other breaking news, check out our Locals In The NFL coverage here.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

