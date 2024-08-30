On the Site:
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS

Parents react after Provo-Timpview rivalry football game cancelled due to social media threats

Aug 30, 2024, 5:34 PM | Updated: 6:36 pm

Daniel Woodruff's Profile Picture

BY DANIEL WOODRUFF


KSL TV

PROVO — Parents in Provo are reacting after a high school rivalry football game was canceled over social media threats.

Those threats targeted one of the coaches at Provo High School and his family, and the game that was supposed to be played Friday night at cross-town rival Timpview High was scrapped.

“I think it’s sad, unfortunate,” said Sarah Hostetter, a parent who lives next to Provo High on the city’s west side. “Things were said that were definitely crossing the line and intense for members of our community, and so I think it’s a good thing it got canceled.”

Timpview sign at the football field Aug. 30, 2024. (Daniel Woodruff, KSL TV) Timpview scoreboard on Aug. 30, 2024. The Provo-Timpview rivalry football game Friday was cancelled due to threats made on social media. (Daniel Woodruff, KSL TV) Empty bleachers at Timpview High School, after a rivalry game was cancelled Friday due to threats made on social media. (Daniel Woodruff, KSL TV) Provo High School on Aug. 20, 2024. (Daniel Woodruff, KSL TV)

Provo School District spokesman Caleb Price declined to give specifics about the threats, calling it an “active investigation on our end right now.”

But KSL TV obtained screenshots of hateful comments directed at Provo’s head football coach, Kirk Chambers, including a threat against his daughter.

The coach’s wife, Marilyn Chambers, told the Deseret News her daughter was shaken up, but their family is also feeling love and support.

“The community has come alive and been so supportive, and our Provo High administration has been amazing,” Marilyn Chambers said. “We are so grateful to be surrounded by such wonderful people.”

The district said there are no plans to reschedule the game.

David Johnson, who has a son on the Timpview High School football team, told KSL Newsradio’s Dave & Dujanovic Friday morning the decision to cancel the rivalry matchup was “devastating.”

“I know my son is devastated,” Johnson said. “I know many of these boys are devastated.”

Johnson said he felt the game should have gone forward, but he supported punishment for those who made the social media posts.

“There should be repercussions,” Johnson said. “There should be consequences, especially for whoever made this comment.”

Hostetter said the Provo-Timpview rivalry can be fun, but things were taken too far.

Cyberbullying is a real thing, and it can get really intense,” she said. “Some of the things that were said were pretty bad.”

Timpview’s principal, Momi Tu’ua, condemned the threats in a letter Thursday evening.

“As a TBird Community, we DO NOT tolerate these behaviors under any circumstances,” Tu’ua wrote. “I am deeply sorry, and I apologize to Provo High School’s coaching staff, players, and community at large.”

KSL 5 TV Live

High School Sports

Utah's Winter Sports School, located in Park City educates student-athletes during the summer month...

Karah Brackin

Winter Sports School in Park City helps student-athletes pursue academics, sport

Winter Sports School in Park City designed to bridge the best of both worlds — academic and sports — at the highest level.

2 months ago

Tony Arriaga, owner of Beehive Gloves, creating and relacing baseball gloves at his work desk....

Brianna Chavez

West Valley City business asking for used gloves to repurpose and donate

A West Valley City business is hoping to give back to the community by giving new life to old baseball and softball gloves.

6 months ago

High school athletes from across northern Utah participated Tuesday, Feb. 6 in the final regional e...

Karah Brackin

Esports serving as catalyst for the future of high school athletes

High school athletes from across northern Utah participated Tuesday in the final regional event of the 2024 esports tournament. 

7 months ago

(Derek Petersen, KSL TV)...

Josh Ellis and Mary Culbertson

Skyridge football coach suspended over ineligible player; Pleasant Grove parents, players protest UHSAA decision

The high school football coach at Skyridge High has been suspended after an ineligible player participated in two games. Parents of opposing teams are question whether the consequence is enough.

10 months ago

Coach Te'o watching his team on the sidelines....

Brianna Chavez

Utah high school football coach retires, celebrates final postseason

The Alta High School football coach is hanging up his whistle after 35 years of coaching.

10 months ago

Dave Swenson walking around the deep snow in the baseball field. (Mike Anderson/KSL TV)...

Mike Anderson

Northern Utah school districts cancel spring sports games due to remaining snow

The large amounts of snow is making it tough for some Utah school districts to get their spring sports underway.

1 year ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Parents react after Provo-Timpview rivalry football game cancelled due to social media threats