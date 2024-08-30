Parents react after Provo-Timpview rivalry football game cancelled due to social media threats

PROVO — Parents in Provo are reacting after a high school rivalry football game was canceled over social media threats.

Those threats targeted one of the coaches at Provo High School and his family, and the game that was supposed to be played Friday night at cross-town rival Timpview High was scrapped.

“I think it’s sad, unfortunate,” said Sarah Hostetter, a parent who lives next to Provo High on the city’s west side. “Things were said that were definitely crossing the line and intense for members of our community, and so I think it’s a good thing it got canceled.”

Provo School District spokesman Caleb Price declined to give specifics about the threats, calling it an “active investigation on our end right now.”

But KSL TV obtained screenshots of hateful comments directed at Provo’s head football coach, Kirk Chambers, including a threat against his daughter.

The coach’s wife, Marilyn Chambers, told the Deseret News her daughter was shaken up, but their family is also feeling love and support.

“The community has come alive and been so supportive, and our Provo High administration has been amazing,” Marilyn Chambers said. “We are so grateful to be surrounded by such wonderful people.”

The district said there are no plans to reschedule the game.

David Johnson, who has a son on the Timpview High School football team, told KSL Newsradio’s Dave & Dujanovic Friday morning the decision to cancel the rivalry matchup was “devastating.”

“I know my son is devastated,” Johnson said. “I know many of these boys are devastated.”

Johnson said he felt the game should have gone forward, but he supported punishment for those who made the social media posts.

“There should be repercussions,” Johnson said. “There should be consequences, especially for whoever made this comment.”

Hostetter said the Provo-Timpview rivalry can be fun, but things were taken too far.

“Cyberbullying is a real thing, and it can get really intense,” she said. “Some of the things that were said were pretty bad.”

Timpview’s principal, Momi Tu’ua, condemned the threats in a letter Thursday evening.

“As a TBird Community, we DO NOT tolerate these behaviors under any circumstances,” Tu’ua wrote. “I am deeply sorry, and I apologize to Provo High School’s coaching staff, players, and community at large.”