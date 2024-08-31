On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

Walmart greeter is gifted thousands of dollars from a woman who he made smile

Aug 30, 2024, 8:16 PM

Mike Anderson's Profile Picture

BY MIKE ANDERSON AND MICHAEL HOUCK, KSL TV


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A Walmart greeter is getting a huge gift in return for his kindness, thanks to a Salt Lake City woman who turned to social media for help in saying thanks.

Kodie Wilson said she met Robert Kirk when she was going through a rough time in her life.

“I was going through probably one of the darkest times that I’ve ever been in my life,” Kodie Wilson said.

Kirk is a Walmart greeter with a catalog of dad jokes like the one about the “plane” bagel that flies. Kodie Wilson said some people were too busy to listen or pay attention, but he did, and her kids did, too.

“After I saw them and, he made a joke. He made my day better,” said Bentley Wilson, Kodie Wilson’s son.

A screenshot of Wilson's TikTok of Kirk greeting her and her family.

A screenshot of Wilson’s TikTok of Kirk greeting her and her family. (Kodie Wilson)

The Wilsons said Kirk brightened their days, even during the rough times. Kodie Wilson said she was dealing with issues with her mother.

“Something happened in my mom’s brain,” Kodie Wilson said. “She just was a different person overnight, and I haven’t seen her in two years,”

She said it wasn’t so much the jokes as Kirk’s genuine kindness toward her family and everyone he greeted.

“When I would see him, I just felt safe. And I think that’s what drew me to him. So he was really amazing,” Kodie Wilson said.

Later, she learned that Kirk was living on Social Security and working at Walmart to fill in the gaps. So, she wanted to help him. She turned to her TikTok following, asking people to donate to a GoFundMe to help Kirk out.

On Thursday night, Kodie Wilson surprised the man who helped her with a $10,000 check.

“You put such a smile on my face. And it breaks my heart that you’re not at home and just enjoying your life,” Kodie Wilson told Kirk after she gave him the money.

“This is the most amazing thing that’s ever happened to me,” Kirk replied.

If you wish to donate to Kirk, the GoFundMe* is still active. All funds will be directed toward his retirement.

Kirk reacting to the Wilsons giving him the check.

Kirk reacting to the Wilsons giving him the check. (KSL TV)

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

