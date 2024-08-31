Hundreds of fans head to Smith’s Ballpark for the Savannah Bananas World Tour

SALT LAKE CITY — Several baseball players could be seen warming up on the field at Smith’s Ballpark, but not to play for the Salt Lake Bees. They’re playing for two teams that are taking social media by storm: The Savannah Bananas and the Savannah Party Animals.

“You’re going to see things you’ve never seen on a baseball field before or anywhere before,” Bill LeRoy, a catcher for the Savannah Bananas said. “You’re going see people on stilts, you might see grandmas dancing or dad bod cheerleading squad, you might see balls on fire, you’ll see home runs, people dancing. So it’s really a joyful event for people of all ages.”

LeRoy has been with the team for seven years and has seen it grow into what it is today. He’s played in front of sold-out crowds and ballparks across the country — including major league stadiums.

Salt Lake City is no exception. The teams will have the chance to entertain 29,000 fans during their two-game series here on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 30 and 31.

“We have fans that truly love us everywhere we go,” LeRoy said. “It’s just crazy to think about, but we show up in the different regions of the United States and people just can’t wait to see us.”

Known as the Harlem Globe Trotters of baseball, the teams play what they call banana ball: a two-hour fast-paced entertaining game with a few different rules.

The Bananas lead against the Party Animals 33 games to 22 this season. With 13 games left, Connor Higgins with the Party Animals said he’s hoping to come back and win.

“(The games) are very competitive. I will say last year the Party Animals actually won the tour,” Higgins said.

He’s no stranger to Smith’s Ballpark — he’s one of a few former Salt Lake Bees on the tour.

“It’s going to be pretty cool to see some familiar faces,” Higgins said. “Everyone’s always been friendly here and great. I’m really excited for this weekend.”

Both players said no matter who you’re cheering for it’s an experience fans will never forget.

“Hopefully (we) leave these fans with a good lasting impression for the last couple of months of the stadium,” Higgins said.

To learn more about the Savannah Bananas, click here.