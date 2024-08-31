On the Site:
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

Kearns couple charged after 13-year-old discovered in makeshift cells

Aug 30, 2024, 6:33 PM

Carlysle Price's Profile Picture

BY CARLYSLE PRICE


KSLTV.com

KEARNS — Two have been charged after police said they locked up a 13-year-old in “makeshift, jail-style cells” consistently for over a year, according to a press release from the District Attorney’s Office.

Melissa Gray, 41, and Travis Peterson, 49, were charged with two counts of second-degree felony aggravated child abuse, and one count of class A misdemeanor child abuse.

On Aug. 18, the Unified Police Department reported they conducted a child abuse investigation at the victim’s residence. They saw the boy in a “pantry in the hallway with a metal and wood gate in front of it with a lock on it.”

Gray, the victim’s stepmother, told police the child had been there for “the past 24 hours,” the release states. Police reported that during an interview, the victim said before the hallway cell was built, the child slept in a bedroom with five locks on it, which was built a year and a half prior.

Two parents arrested after police found their child in a ‘makeshift cell’

The release states the victim thought the bedroom cell was a joke the first time they were locked in their, but realized the defendants were serious when they would only allow for three bathroom breaks, and only serve the victim breakfast and dinner.

The victim reported to have to write things down to “make requests,” and felt “sad,” “lonely,” while in the cell. According to the release, the victim was only ever visited by the family puppy.

Gray and Peterson told police they pulled the victim out of school, and Gray homeschooled the victim.

Kearns man: Woman accused of locking son up abused other children, including him

“Child abuse can be manifest with both physical and emotional abuse. Parenting can be difficult, but there are acceptable ways to raise your children, and those usually focus on loving and caring for your child,” Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill said. “Community resources are available for parents struggling with their responsibility for their children. Please reach out and ask for help if you need it.”

Help with Children

Those who feel stressed out with a child, who need a break or who feel like they need counseling or training can reach out to one of the following agencies:

  • The Family Support Center has 15 locations throughout the state and offers a free crisis nursery for parents who have to keep appointments or who are stressed out. They also offer counseling and family mentoring. Call 801-955-9110 or visit familysupportcenter.org/contact.php for more information.
  • Prevent Child Abuse Utah provides home visiting in Weber, Davis, and Box Elder counties. Parent Educators provide support, education, and activities for families with young children. Their statewide education team offers diverse trainings on protective factors, digital safety, bullying, and child sex trafficking. They are available for in-person or virtual trainings and offer free online courses for the community at pcautah.org.
  • The Office of Home Visiting works with local agencies to provide home visits to pregnant women and young families who would like to know more about being parents. Home visitors are trained and can provide information about breastfeeding, developmental milestones, toilet training, nutrition, mental health, home safety, child development, and much more. Find out more at homevisiting.utah.gov.
  • The Safe Haven law allows birth parents in Utah to safely and anonymously give up custody of their newborn child at any hospital in the state, with no legal consequences and no questions asked. The child’s mother can drop off the child, or the mother can ask someone else to do it for her. The newborns should be dropped off at hospitals that are open 24 hours a day. Newborns given up in this manner will be cared for by the hospital staff, and the Utah Division of Child and Family Services will find a home for the child. For more information, visit utahsafehaven.org or call the 24-hour hotline at 866-458-0058.

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

Matt O'Brien, AP Technology Writer

Child abuse images removed from AI image-generator training source, researchers say

Artificial intelligence researchers said Friday that they have deleted more than 2,000 web links to suspected child sexual abuse imagery from a dataset used to train popular AI image-generator tools.

2 hours ago

Police remove a man, center with sunglasses, who had climbed onto the media riser, as Republican pr...

Associated Press

Police subdue man who stormed media area of Trump rally in Pennsylvania

A man at a Donald Trump rally in Pennsylvania has stormed into the press area as the former president spoke but was surrounded by police and sheriffs’ deputies.

3 hours ago

Police lights...

John Antczak, Associated Press

Neighbor held in disappearance of couple from California nudist resort. Both believed to be dead

Police used a tanklike vehicle with a battering ram to smash into a Southern California home and arrest the next-door neighbor of a couple living in a nudist community who were reported missing earlier this week, officials said Friday.

6 hours ago

Dr. Mark Chavez, a physician from San Diego, who is charged in connection with actor Matthew Perry'...

Andrew Dalton, AP Entertainment Writer

Doctor charged in connection with Matthew Perry’s death appears in court after plea deal

One of two doctors charged in connection with Matthew Perry's death made his first appearance in a federal court in Los Angeles on Friday after reaching a deal to plead guilty and cooperate with prosecutors.

7 hours ago

SWAT team in Carol Stream, Illinois, United States, on August 16. (Kyle Mazza/Shutterstock/File via...

By Holmes Lybrand and Allison Gordon, CNN

Overseas swatting scheme wreaked ‘massive havoc’ in US

For two Eastern Europeans, swatting the political establishment in the United States over the past few years was pure scripted entertainment.

10 hours ago

A photo of the killed 12-year-old Gavin Peterson, hung outside of his home....

Garna Mejia

New documents confirm reports of abuse inside of Gavin Peterson’s home

Newly obtained records from the Weber County Sheriff’s Office provide new details in the case of Gavin Peterson, indicating years of abuse in the household.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Kearns couple charged after 13-year-old discovered in makeshift cells