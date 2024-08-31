Kearns couple charged after 13-year-old discovered in makeshift cells

KEARNS — Two have been charged after police said they locked up a 13-year-old in “makeshift, jail-style cells” consistently for over a year, according to a press release from the District Attorney’s Office.

Melissa Gray, 41, and Travis Peterson, 49, were charged with two counts of second-degree felony aggravated child abuse, and one count of class A misdemeanor child abuse.

On Aug. 18, the Unified Police Department reported they conducted a child abuse investigation at the victim’s residence. They saw the boy in a “pantry in the hallway with a metal and wood gate in front of it with a lock on it.”

Gray, the victim’s stepmother, told police the child had been there for “the past 24 hours,” the release states. Police reported that during an interview, the victim said before the hallway cell was built, the child slept in a bedroom with five locks on it, which was built a year and a half prior.

The release states the victim thought the bedroom cell was a joke the first time they were locked in their, but realized the defendants were serious when they would only allow for three bathroom breaks, and only serve the victim breakfast and dinner.

The victim reported to have to write things down to “make requests,” and felt “sad,” “lonely,” while in the cell. According to the release, the victim was only ever visited by the family puppy.

Gray and Peterson told police they pulled the victim out of school, and Gray homeschooled the victim.

“Child abuse can be manifest with both physical and emotional abuse. Parenting can be difficult, but there are acceptable ways to raise your children, and those usually focus on loving and caring for your child,” Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill said. “Community resources are available for parents struggling with their responsibility for their children. Please reach out and ask for help if you need it.”

Help with Children

Those who feel stressed out with a child, who need a break or who feel like they need counseling or training can reach out to one of the following agencies:

The Family Support Center has 15 locations throughout the state and offers a free crisis nursery for parents who have to keep appointments or who are stressed out. They also offer counseling and family mentoring. Call 801-955-9110 or visit familysupportcenter.org/contact.php for more information.

Prevent Child Abuse Utah provides home visiting in Weber, Davis, and Box Elder counties. Parent Educators provide support, education, and activities for families with young children. Their statewide education team offers diverse trainings on protective factors, digital safety, bullying, and child sex trafficking. They are available for in-person or virtual trainings and offer free online courses for the community at pcautah.org.

The Office of Home Visiting works with local agencies to provide home visits to pregnant women and young families who would like to know more about being parents. Home visitors are trained and can provide information about breastfeeding, developmental milestones, toilet training, nutrition, mental health, home safety, child development, and much more. Find out more at homevisiting.utah.gov.

The Safe Haven law allows birth parents in Utah to safely and anonymously give up custody of their newborn child at any hospital in the state, with no legal consequences and no questions asked. The child’s mother can drop off the child, or the mother can ask someone else to do it for her. The newborns should be dropped off at hospitals that are open 24 hours a day. Newborns given up in this manner will be cared for by the hospital staff, and the Utah Division of Child and Family Services will find a home for the child. For more information, visit utahsafehaven.org or call the 24-hour hotline at 866-458-0058.