Utah State Football Reintroduces Aggie Walk For 2024 Opener

LOGAN, Utah – On the eve of the 2024 season opener, the Utah State Aggies announced they will reintroduce the ‘Aggie Walk’ tradition before home games at Maverik Stadium.

Utah State’s first season under Nate Dreiling begins against Robert Morris on Saturday, August 31.

“What it does is give our fans a chance to interact with our players,” head coach Nate Dreiling said. “Too often in college sports, especially in football, people see a player in a helmet and not the person they actually are. Now they get to go up, meet the players, give them a high-five and wish them good luck for the game. We’re trying to build the bond between our fans and our community. Our number one goal is to put a product on the field that makes our community proud and introducing the Aggie Walk back to the football program is a great stepping stone for that.”

Aggies Honor History With Cow-Spotted Helmets

Founded as an Agricultural College in 1888, Utah State is honoring its past with an ag-themed alternate helmet against Robert Morris.

“We are honored to celebrate Utah State University’s long history of excellence in agricultural education with our alternate helmets,” said USU vice president and director of athletics Diana Sabau. “USU has been at the forefront of agricultural technologies and practices since its founding. The helmets provide us an opportunity to honor Utah State’s agricultural success and those who work to maintain its reputation as one of the leading agricultural schools in the nation.”

Cache County is home to 1,378 farms as of the 2022 Census and leads the Beehive State in dairy production.

Utah State opens the 2024 season against Robert Morris on Saturday, August 31, at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium. Kickoff is at 6 p.m. MT. The game will be aired on KMYU and the Mountain West Network.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s coverage of the Bees, Big League Utah, and Aggie athletics here.

