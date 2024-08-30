Bingham Miners Can’t Overcome Penalties In Loss To Lehi Pioneers

LEHI, Utah – The Lehi Pioneers pulled away from Bingham in the second half in a penalty-filled 34-23 win.

In Utah high school football’s third week, the Pioneers (3-0) hosted the Bingham Miners (1-2).

First Quarter

The Miners’ defensive front caused early trouble for Lehi QB Jett Niu with pressure in the backfield. Bingham forced a Pioneer punt on the opening possession, but a misplay allowed Lehi to regain possession.

An errant pass from Niu gave Bingham the football back two plays later. Bingham couldn’t escape their goalpost’s shadow before Lehi forced a punt.

Following a Pioneer punt, Lehi picked off a pass to give themselves first down just outside the red zone.

Bingham returned the favor moments later with the fourth turnover of the period after Charger Tody pulled down an INT. Following a post-play personal foul, Bingham took over inside their own 20-yard-line with 1:01 left in the quarter.

Second Quarter

Gavin Fenn gave Lehi the first lead of the night when he split the uprights with 10:19 left in the half.

The Miner’s offense finally got on track late in the half. On 2nd and 35, Ayden Dunn threw a dime to John Kulimushi for a 40-yard touchdown. Bingham led 7-3 after the long scoring play.

Lehi wasted no time responding. Niu found Mays Madsen for a 50-yard catch and run to take a 10-7 lead.

Fenn hit a 49-yard field goal to give Lehi a 13-7 halftime lead.

Third Quarter

Following a Bingham punt to open the half, the Miners’ defense forced another turnover on a tipped-ball interception.

Lehi got the football back and went to the passing game to move the football. Lehi advanced into Bingham’s territory, and then a Miner personal foul put the Pioneers in position to extend the lead. Lehi couldn’t capitalize as they were forced to punt on 4th and 28.

Lehi blew the game open on their next possession when a busted defensive play left Cater Cutler wide open for an 87-yard TD grab. The Pioneers led 20-7 after the long touchdown.

Fourth Quarter

The Pioneer lead grew to 27-7 when Madsen took a reverse and scooted through the defense for an untouched 47-yard score.

Lehi sealed its third straight when Jett Niu found Abe Jager for another long touchdown.

Bingham didn’t fold as Teki Finau commanded a late scoring drive. Finau drove the Miners methodically down the field before powering into the end zone on first and goal. The TD and two-point conversion left Lehi in front 34-15.

Bingham added a 31-yard TD pass from Dunn to Mani Tuuao in the final minute.

Lehi recovered the final onside kick before running out the clock for a 34-23 win.

