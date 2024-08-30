Week 3: 4A Utah High School Football Recap

SALT LAKE CITY – The Pine View Panthers narrowly defeated the Tooele Buffaloes, 33-31, in week three on Sunday.

It was back-and-forth from the opening kick. Tooele jumped out to a 10-0 lead before back-to-back Pine View TDs put the Panthers up 14-0. The Buffaloes regained the lead going into halftime, 16-14.

Pine View pulled away in the second half with three unanswered touchdowns from late in the third into the final quarter.

Week 3 Recap For 4A Utah High School Football

Non-Region

Desert Hills Thunder 43 @ Centennial Bulldogs (NV) 32

The Desert Hills Thunder traveled south to Nevada to take on the Centennial Bulldogs and made the trip worth it. With nine minutes left in the final quarter, the Thunder trailed 32-22. In the final six minutes, Tytan Mason ran in his third and fourth touchdowns of the night to put Desert Hills out in front.

Cedar Reds 33 @ Canyon View Falcons (3A) 7

The Cedar Reds defense came to play in a week three win over the Canyon View Falcons on Sunday. The Falcons’ sole touchdown came on an 80-yard kick return in the second quarter. Cedar QB Everett Kelling had five total touchdowns, four passing and one rushing.

Sky View Bobcats 28 @ Spanish Fork Dons 47

In the first, third, and fourth quarters, both the Sky View Bobcats and Spanish Fork Dons scored exactly seven points. However, in the second, the Dons outscored the Bobcats 26-7. Five different players scored a TD for Spanish Fork in week three.

Hillcrest Huskies 14 @ Hurricane Tigers 56

The Hurricane Tigers picked up their first win of the season in a blowout over the Hillcrest Huskies. The Tigers set the tone very early as RB Austyn McRoberts took a handoff 46 yards to the house less than a minute into the game. Hurricane scored 49 points in the first half.

Cathedral Phantoms (CA) 39 @ Snow Canyon Warriors 20

The Snow Canyon Warriors welcomed an out-of-state guest in week three but failed to pick up their first win this year. The Cathedral Phantoms’ offense was firing on all cylinders as they scored at least 10 points in all of the first three quarters.

Salem Hills Skyhawks (5A) 61 @ West Field Longhorns 28

The West Field Longhorns scored one touchdown in every quarter but that was no match for the 33 points and 21 points that the Salem Hills Skyhawks posted in teh second and third quarters. Skyhawks QB Jedi Nelson threw four TDs and tacked on one more with his feet.

Union Cougars (3A) 14 @ Uintah Utes 34

The Uintah Utes kept their undefeated season alive in week three with a dynamic rushing attack. Dace O’Bagy ran in two touchdowns and JD Pickup added one. Union Cougars cornerback Tanner Womack recovered a fumble and took it 25 yards to the crib to give Union its second score in the fourth.

No. 21 Park City Miners 41 @ Dixie Flyers 0

The Park City Miners also kept their undefeated season alive while keeping the Dixie Flyers winless in a shutout. All of Park City’s offensive touchdowns came on the ground. Ethan Cunningham and Elijah Warner both had two rushing TDs. Harper Brent added a pick-six in the fourth quarter.

No. 25 East Leopards (5A) 42 @ Mountain Crest Mustangs 23

Coming off of a blowout loss in California, the East Leopards got back in the win column in week three against the Mountain Crest Mustangs. However, it didn’t come without an early scare. The Leopards trailed 10-0 with less than a minute left in the first half. East went on to score 35 points in the second half to pull away.

No. 19 Ridgeline Riverhawks 28 @ Stansbury Stallions 20

The Stansbury Stallions kept it interesting but there was never really a doubt for the Ridgeline Riverhawks. Running back JT White had two touchdowns and linebacker Cooper Clark added a fumble recovery scoop-and-score.

GAME THREE August 30 | 7 PM @ Stansbury#Thrillville🦅 pic.twitter.com/MYTgoDw21d — Ridgeline Football (@RidgelineFB) August 30, 2024

Mountain View Bruins 41 @ Cottonwood Colts 3

A 27-point first quarter put the Mountain View Bruins out in front and they never looked back. The Cottonwood Colts’ offense struggled with their sole points coming in the fourth quarter. Mountain View’s Kalvin Floyd had a memorable night. On the first play of the game, he catches a 74-yard TD pass. On the other end, he picked off Cottonwood and returned it 40 yards for a defensive TD.

Clearfield Falcons (5A) 40 @ Jordan Beetdiggers 23

Both the Clearfield Falcons and Jordan Beetdiggers looked to pick up their first win of the season in week three. Clearfield locked Jordan up in the first half while scoring 19 points. The Beetdiggers outscored the Falcons in the second half but the deficit was too much to overcome.

Timpanogos Timberwolves 41 @ Logan Grizzlies 23

The Timpanogos Timberwolves handed the Logan Grizzlies their first loss of the season on Sunday. Timpanogos QB Andrew Hillstead threw for five touchdowns. Four different receivers reeled in TDs for the T-Wolves.

Richfield Wildcats (3A) 36 @ Payson Lions 7

The Richfield Wildcats were unstoppable in the first half as they cruised to a blowout road win over the Payson Lions. Going into the half, Richfield led 28-0. Running back Malik Fautin had three total touchdowns, two through the air and one on the ground.

