On the Site:
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Week 3: 5A Utah High School Football Recap

Aug 30, 2024, 11:34 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY  – The No. 20 Green Canyon Wolves pulled out a one-point overtime victory over the Highland Rams in week three on Sunday.

Tied at 21 at the end of regulation, the Rams struck first in OT but missed the PAT which left the door cracked for Green Canyon.

The Wolves led an impressive drive that ended with a Shandon Thain receding touchdown. The point after was good, keeping Green Canyon undefeated through three weeks.

Week 3 Recap For 5A Utah High School Football

Non-Region

Olympus Titans 22 @ No. 8 Bountiful Redhawks 25

The Bountiful Redhawks fought off a late comeback from the Olympus Titans to improve to 3-0 on Thursday. Going into the fourth, Bountiful led 22-0. Olympus QB Max Rice threw three TDs in the fourth to tie the game with three minutes left. With two seconds on the clock, Landon Zayas drilled a 25-yard field goal for the win.

Woods Cross Wildcats 21 @ Mountain View (ID) 24

The Woods Cross Wildcats traveled up north to take on the Mountain View Mavericks and fell by three in a very competitive game. Running back Viliami Tapa’atoutai struck first for the Cats and ran in a second TD in the third quarter to make it 21-10. Mountain View ended the game with two unanswered passing TDs to come out on top.

Crimson Cliffs Mustangs (4A) 34 @ No. 16 Springville Red Devils 27 

The second quarter ended up being the difference as the Crimson Cliffs Mustangs pulled out a one-possession win over the Springville Red Devils. Running back McCord Christiansen scored two unanswered touchdowns in the second as Crimson Cliffs led 21-14 at the break.

No. 13 Alta Hawks 21 @ West Jordan Jaguars 31

The Alta Hawks jumped out to a 14-3 lead in the first quarter but the West Jordan Jaguars took over down the stretch for the week three upset. West Jordan’s Julius Mulitalo scored both of the Jaguars’ TDs in the second half. The first was a 77-yard TD catch and the second was a 13-yard rush.

Westlake Thunder (6A) 14 @ Cedar Valley Aviators 7

The Westlake Thunder topped the Cedar Valley Aviators in a week three defensive slugfest. Running back Nusi Taumoepeau ran in both of Westlake’s touchdowns. Cedar Valley’s Ayden Laws scored the Aviators’ sole touchdown.

Layton Lancers (6A) 30 @ Skyline Eagles 6

The Layton Lancers took off after the first quarter to pick up a convincing week three win over the Skyline Eagles. Both teams scored one touchdown and missed the PAT in the first, leaving the score at 6-6. Layton QB Madden Sargent played a great game, connecting on four touchdown passes.

Silverado (NV) 6 @ Maple Mountain Golden Eagles 49

The Maple Mountain Golden Eagles kept their undefeated season alive against Nevada’s Silverado Skyhawks. The Golden Eagles scored 21 points in each of the first two quarters. On top of that, the only score they allowed was on a kick return.

Murray Spartans (4A) 41 @ Hunter Wolverines 20

The Murray Spartans picked up their first win of the season in a blowout over the Hunter Wolverines. Murray scored 24 of its points in the second quarter. Spartans QB Phil Holland threw for three touchdowns, all of which came in the second.

Taylorsville Warriors 7 @ No. 23 Viewmont Vikings 49

The Viewmont Vikings scored in every quarter including 14 points in each of the final three quarters to defeat the Taylorsville Warriors in week three. Viewmont QB threw for an eye-popping six touchdowns to five different receivers.

Northridge Knights 62 @ Kearns Cougars 13

The Northridge Knights moved to 3-0 on the year behind a dominant offensive performance. The Knights posted 42 points in the first half. QB Trey Nye and WR Jaxon Fresques connected on four touchdowns over the first two quarters.

Bear River Bears (4A) 10 @ Box Elder Bees 21

The Box Elder Bees came out on top in a defensive-minded match against the Bear River Bears. Box Elder’s Jay Macias scored a touchdown on offense and on defense for the Bees to help move his squad to 2-1 on the season.

Riverton Silverwolves (6A) 14 @ No. 9 Brighton Bengals 42

The Brighton Bengals never looked outclassed as they took an early lead over the Riverton Silverwolves and held on for the rest of the game. Brighton RB Mason Haertel ran in a hat trick of TDs and QB Ryce Palepoi threw for three of his own.

RELATED STORIES

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Week 3: 6A Utah High School Football Recap

All of the results in the 6A classification from the third week of the 2024 high school football season from KSL Sports.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Week 3: 4A Utah High School Football Recap

All of the results in the 4A classification from the third week of the 2024 high school football season from KSL Sports.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Bingham Miners Can’t Overcome Penalties In Loss To Lehi Pioneers

The Lehi Pioneers pulled away from the Bingham Miners in the second half in a penalty-filled 34-23 home win.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State Football Reintroduces Aggie Walk For 2024 Opener

The Utah State Aggies announced they will reintroduce the 'Aggie Walk' tradition before home games at Maverik Stadium. 

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: Former Utah QB Tyler Huntley To Resign With Baltimore Ravens

After getting released by Cleveland, former Utah QB Tyler Huntley will return to a familiar place and resign with the Ravens.

8 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Athletics Releases ‘What To Wear’ For All Cougar Football Games

For BYU Football fans planning to attend games this season, BYU Athletics released a cheat sheet on what to wear.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Week 3: 5A Utah High School Football Recap