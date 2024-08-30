Week 3: 5A Utah High School Football Recap

SALT LAKE CITY – The No. 20 Green Canyon Wolves pulled out a one-point overtime victory over the Highland Rams in week three on Sunday.

Tied at 21 at the end of regulation, the Rams struck first in OT but missed the PAT which left the door cracked for Green Canyon.

The Wolves led an impressive drive that ended with a Shandon Thain receding touchdown. The point after was good, keeping Green Canyon undefeated through three weeks.

Week 3 Recap For 5A Utah High School Football

Non-Region

Olympus Titans 22 @ No. 8 Bountiful Redhawks 25

The Bountiful Redhawks fought off a late comeback from the Olympus Titans to improve to 3-0 on Thursday. Going into the fourth, Bountiful led 22-0. Olympus QB Max Rice threw three TDs in the fourth to tie the game with three minutes left. With two seconds on the clock, Landon Zayas drilled a 25-yard field goal for the win.

REDHAWKS WIN pic.twitter.com/ZVjSOLB8AT — BHS Redhawks Football (@RedhawksBhs) August 30, 2024

Woods Cross Wildcats 21 @ Mountain View (ID) 24

The Woods Cross Wildcats traveled up north to take on the Mountain View Mavericks and fell by three in a very competitive game. Running back Viliami Tapa’atoutai struck first for the Cats and ran in a second TD in the third quarter to make it 21-10. Mountain View ended the game with two unanswered passing TDs to come out on top.

Crimson Cliffs Mustangs (4A) 34 @ No. 16 Springville Red Devils 27

The second quarter ended up being the difference as the Crimson Cliffs Mustangs pulled out a one-possession win over the Springville Red Devils. Running back McCord Christiansen scored two unanswered touchdowns in the second as Crimson Cliffs led 21-14 at the break.

No. 13 Alta Hawks 21 @ West Jordan Jaguars 31

The Alta Hawks jumped out to a 14-3 lead in the first quarter but the West Jordan Jaguars took over down the stretch for the week three upset. West Jordan’s Julius Mulitalo scored both of the Jaguars’ TDs in the second half. The first was a 77-yard TD catch and the second was a 13-yard rush.

Westlake Thunder (6A) 14 @ Cedar Valley Aviators 7

The Westlake Thunder topped the Cedar Valley Aviators in a week three defensive slugfest. Running back Nusi Taumoepeau ran in both of Westlake’s touchdowns. Cedar Valley’s Ayden Laws scored the Aviators’ sole touchdown.

Layton Lancers (6A) 30 @ Skyline Eagles 6

The Layton Lancers took off after the first quarter to pick up a convincing week three win over the Skyline Eagles. Both teams scored one touchdown and missed the PAT in the first, leaving the score at 6-6. Layton QB Madden Sargent played a great game, connecting on four touchdown passes.

Silverado (NV) 6 @ Maple Mountain Golden Eagles 49

The Maple Mountain Golden Eagles kept their undefeated season alive against Nevada’s Silverado Skyhawks. The Golden Eagles scored 21 points in each of the first two quarters. On top of that, the only score they allowed was on a kick return.

VICTORY in Vegas! Congrats to the Golden Eagles for their dominate performance down in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/PhX94cd6Uc — Maple Mountain Football (@MapleMountainFB) August 31, 2024

Murray Spartans (4A) 41 @ Hunter Wolverines 20

The Murray Spartans picked up their first win of the season in a blowout over the Hunter Wolverines. Murray scored 24 of its points in the second quarter. Spartans QB Phil Holland threw for three touchdowns, all of which came in the second.

Taylorsville Warriors 7 @ No. 23 Viewmont Vikings 49

The Viewmont Vikings scored in every quarter including 14 points in each of the final three quarters to defeat the Taylorsville Warriors in week three. Viewmont QB threw for an eye-popping six touchdowns to five different receivers.

Northridge Knights 62 @ Kearns Cougars 13

The Northridge Knights moved to 3-0 on the year behind a dominant offensive performance. The Knights posted 42 points in the first half. QB Trey Nye and WR Jaxon Fresques connected on four touchdowns over the first two quarters.

Bear River Bears (4A) 10 @ Box Elder Bees 21

The Box Elder Bees came out on top in a defensive-minded match against the Bear River Bears. Box Elder’s Jay Macias scored a touchdown on offense and on defense for the Bees to help move his squad to 2-1 on the season.

Riverton Silverwolves (6A) 14 @ No. 9 Brighton Bengals 42

The Brighton Bengals never looked outclassed as they took an early lead over the Riverton Silverwolves and held on for the rest of the game. Brighton RB Mason Haertel ran in a hat trick of TDs and QB Ryce Palepoi threw for three of his own.

