Week 3: 6A Utah High School Football Recap

SALT LAKE CITY – The Pleasant Grove Vikings snuck out with their first win of the season in a one-point victory over the Granger Lancers in week three.

The Vikings went up 14-0 in the first quarter but were quickly matched by a 13-0 quarter from the Lancers going into the half.

Pleasant Grove’s Wade Christiansen scored his third TD of the night late in the fourth and the extra point gave the Vikes a lead they wouldn’t let go of.

Week 3 Recap For 6A Utah High School Football

Non-Region

No. 6 Orem Tigers (5A) 24 @ Farmington Phoenix 19

In the final minutes of the first half, the Orem Tigers trailed the Farmington Phoenix 19-0. The Tigers went on to score 21 unanswered points in the second half from two Feleti Iongi rushing TDs and one deep ball TD to Kaue Akana. Orem kept the undefeated season alive with the comeback win.

Bonneville Lakers (5A) 13 @ Fremont Silverwolves 47

The Fremont Silverwolves offense was dominant against the Bonneville Lakers, scoring in every quarter as well as two touchdowns in three quarters. RB Cade Hadley had himself a night, running in a TD in every quarter.

No. 1 Corner Canyon Chargers 21 @ No. 3 Lone Peak Knights 28

After shocking the No. 3 team in the nation last week, the Corner Canyon Chargers got shocked in week three. With 21 points in the second quarter, the Lone Peak Knights led 28-7 at the break. The Chargers were able to make it close but it ended up being too little, too late.

Lone Peak (UT) pulled off the biggest upset of the week taking down No. 6 Corner Canyon (UT), 28-21 😮 Top 25 Scoreboards ⬇️https://t.co/vM9wsWPGHc pic.twitter.com/OMtPwN37cS — MaxPreps (@MaxPreps) August 31, 2024

No. 10 Mountain Ridge Sentinels 14 @ No. 15 Davis Darts 40

The Davis Darts are no pushover but the work that they gave the Mountain Ridge Sentinels in week three was a bit surprising. Davis shutout Mountain Ridge in the first half and took a 30-0 lead going into the break. RB Owen Talbot had two rushing touchdowns.

Syracuse Titans 24 @ Herriman Mustangs 17

The Syracuse Titans outscored the Herriman Mustangs 13-3 in the third quarter and that ended up being the difference. The quarter opened with Syracuse’s Cole Hokum running back a 30-yard pick-six which took some wind out of the Mustangs’ sails. Herriman was only able to find the end zone one more time and got outscored 21-10 after halftime.

Cyprus Pirates (5A) 14 @ Copper Hills Grizzlies 41

The Copper Hills Grizzlies scored 20 points in the second quarter and 15 in the fourth on their way to a big win over the Cyprus Pirates. All six of the Grizzlies’ touchdowns came from a different player, three were on rushes and the other three came through the air.

No. 17 Weber Warriors 34 @ No. 7 Roy Royals 48

The Roy Royals stayed undefeated while handing the Weber Warriors their first loss in week three. Roy RB Robert Young couldn’t be stopped as he posted nearly 200 yards rushing and four touchdowns. Weber’s Dyson Parker also had four touchdowns but it didnt end up being enough.

Cherry Creek Bruins (CO) 14 @ No. 5 Skyridge Falcons 24

The Skyridge Falcons welcomed the Cherry Creek Bruins to town from the other side of the Rocky Mountains in week three. The Bruins scored 14 unanswered in the third quarter but the 17-0 lead that Skyridge built in the first proved to be too much.

No. 14 West Panthers (5A) 15 @ No. 11 American Fork Cavemen 41

The West Panthers went up 9-0 in the first quarter but two TDs in all of the last three quarters from the American Fork Cavemen left West in the rearview mirror. The Cavemen picked up their first win of the season and left the Panthers winless through three weeks.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kslsports