BYU vs. Southern Illinois: Game Day Preview Plus Score Prediction

PROVO, Utah – BYU vs Southern Illinois will be the 2024 season lid-lifter for both teams.

It’s the first-ever meeting between the Cougars from the FBS and the Salukis from the FCS.

BYU enters the game on a five-game losing streak and hasn’t won since last October. Southern Illinois was an 8-win team last season that was eliminated against Idaho in the FCS Quarterfinals a season ago.

BYU vs. Southern Illinois

Location: LaVell Edwards Stadium

Kickoff: 6 p.m. (MT)

TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM)

What is a Saluki?

The nickname for Southern Illinois raises an interesting question: what is a Saluki?

According to Wikipedia, “The Saluki is a standardized breed developed from sighthounds – dogs that hunt primarily by sight rather than strong scent – that was once used by nomadic tribes to run down game animals.”

Three Game Day Thoughts

1. BYU’s continuity creates optimism that a better season is on the horizon

BYU was in the top three nationally this offseason for the fewest players lost to the transfer portal (9). 

Roster retention was a top priority for BYU in building its 2024 roster. They have 14 returning starters from last year’s 5-7 team.

The choice to retain the roster means BYU wants to develop from within. Will that be enough in close games this season? They are hoping it will.

Throughout fall camp, praise was given to BYU’s chemistry and unity. A big reason for that is the retention in the program.

Is that enough to win a Big 12 title? I wouldn’t go that far. But to get six wins? Having a team that’s experienced the adversity from last season and wanted to run it back is a positive sign.

2. It’s time to unveil the QB

At the end of fall camp, the battle was trending towards redshirt junior Jake Retzlaff.

We will see if he ends up getting the first snap.

Whoever takes that first snap, BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick said the quarterback who won the battle has emerged as the “clear-cut starter.” 

If that plays out, it would be an interesting development.

I believe BYU will need Retzlaff and Gerry Bohanon this season to succeed.

3. The offense line needs to shine

BYU fired former offensive line coach Darrell Funk and hired TJ Woods. Woods previously worked at Georgia Southern and Utah State. He has taken on a significant role as the Run Game Coordinator on BYU’s coaching staff.

The offensive line needs to shine for BYU’s ground attack to thrive.

BYU’s starting five is solid. Caleb Etienne is the key to that group, who will line up at left tackle. If he lives up to his potential, BYU will have a solid offensive line this season.

They need him to be good, as the second unit is thinner than in recent seasons. 

Two BYU vs Southern Illinois Questions

1. Will BYU’s offense deliver style points?

Winning today isn’t enough to make BYU fans feel like this program has turned a corner in 2024

Last year, BYU knocked off Sam Houston 14-0, but it was a game that had to remind players that they won. The same goes for an opener they had seven years ago against Portland State under Kalani Sitake.

BYU needs a strong showing, particularly on the offensive side of the ball, to give people hope that this year will be different from last year’s struggles.

2. Will Southern Illinois bring out all the stops to pull off another upset?

The Salukis are not afraid of FBS opponents. They have knocked off their last two FBS foes in Northern Illinois and Northwestern.

BYU is a far greater test than the previous two. But the Salukis competed for a full 60 minutes with Kansas State three years ago and only lost by eight.

Games against FBS programs are a big deal to SIU head coach Nick Hill. You wonder if they will throw out trick plays and everything they can to catch BYU off guard to pull off another upset.

One Score Prediction for BYU vs Southern Illinois

Over the course of the week, BYU’s prognostications have been trending backward. Still, BYU remains a favorite in this game.

On paper, Southern Illinois appears to be one of the best FCS teams BYU will have ever faced. 

Despite the trend of SIU being a potential FCS upset, BYU is the better football team. The Salukis lost many key personnel from last year’s team, which was fourth in total defense a season ago.

BYU will get production from the ground game of LJ Martin and Hinckley Ropati to carry them to a comfortable victory and set the tone for the 2024 season.

BYU 38, Southern Illinois 17

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

