On the Site:
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Midvale man remembering husband who died in Lake Powell houseboat accident

Aug 31, 2024, 8:55 AM | Updated: 1:42 pm

Lauren Steinbrecher's Profile Picture

BY LAUREN STEINBRECHER


Reporter

MIDVALE — A family is grieving over a Midvale man’s death after a houseboat accident on Lake Powell. The victim’s husband explains what he’s now holding onto, after a fun trip turned into a tragedy.

Looking down at his phone, Wyatt Hendricks sat in his home and scrolled through hundreds of photos, bringing back memories of special moments with Jackson Law.

The couple met just before the pandemic — Hendricks said Law impressed him with an excellent charcuterie board on the first date — and got married in September 2023.

The photos showed Law’s proposal to Hendricks in Puerto Vallarta and their wedding in Utah.

“He just had this really just sweet, genuine energy, and he was so calming,” Hendricks said, of what drew him to Law. “He was just really refreshing to be around.”

They bought a house, adding two cats, a dog and a bird to the family. Hendricks said owning a home was Law’s dream, and that Law loved house projects. They had big plans for renovations.

“We built a life together,” Hendricks said. “We were so excited.”

Hendricks, left, and Law, right, in their home with their pets (Wyatt Hendricks)

Last week, the two took a trip to Lake Powell, spending a week on a houseboat in a group of a dozen.

“We went with our best friends, and it was so much fun,” Hendricks said. After a busy few months, he said they really needed that time together.

The trip included exploring the lake, finding peaceful and secluded areas to relax, jumping off rope swings, movies when it rained and stargazing under the night sky.

“It was just so wonderful and magical,” Hendricks said. “I just couldn’t have asked for a better way to spend the week with him.”

He didn’t know the memories he and Law made would be their last moments together.

“I think the hardest part about this whole thing… it doesn’t feel real,” Hendricks said.

What happened at the end of their trip is just too traumatic for him to talk about.

The National Park Service said Law fell overboard about 20 feet from the upper level of the houseboat early Sunday morning.

The National Park Service and San Juan County Sheriff’s Office responded, saying in a press release that crews searched by helicopter for Law but couldn’t find him.

A dive team recovered his body several hours later.

The responding agencies did not have any more information, saying they were investigating the incident and expressed condolences to Law’s family.

Law’s death came just weeks before the couple’s first wedding anniversary.

“It’s really, really hard,” Hendricks said, through tears. “Nobody should have to do this when they’re 26, and they’re not even married for a year.”

Law’s family is also reeling. Hendricks said one of Law’s sisters died suddenly and tragically years ago, in a car accident three days before Christmas.

“That shook their family to the core. And she was his best friend, and they were the closest in age,” Hendricks said. “The hardest thing I’ve ever done was calling his mom. That was really, really awful.”

Law, left, and Hendricks, right, during their Lake Powell houseboat trip (Wyatt Hendricks)

Since last weekend’s accident, hundreds have rallied around Hendricks. He talked about how friends, family, and his realtor community started organizing fundraisers, meals, even offering to help around the house.

A colleague in his brokerage created a GoFundMe to help ease the financial burden.

“I didn’t realize how loved he was and how loved I was until I saw just the overwhelming support that just came from every direction and every corner,” Hendricks said.

The group on the houseboat trip, he expressed, have especially been holding him up.

“We all just had a really scary experience together, and they have not left my side since it happened,” Hendricks said. “I just feel the love from them, and from everyone.”

Hendricks said it’s comforting knowing the last days he spent with Law were really great — that’s what he’ll always remember.

“Hold onto your loved ones and appreciate them. Tell them you love them and give them hugs,” Hendricks said. “Just want everybody to treasure those little moments, because they’re special.”

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

An officer assigned to the Salt Lake City Police Department’s Pioneer Patrol Division Bike Squad ...

Jacob Freeman

SLCPD makes nine arrests, seizes fentanyl pills along Jordan River Trail

The Salt Lake City Police Department said officers arrested nine people and seized counterfeit fentanyl pills.

3 hours ago

Jesse Parent was featured in an American Heart Association commercial that aired during the Olympic...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Utah slam poet makes unexpected Olympic ‘debut,’ finds out afterward

A Utah man is sharing a his story of making a dream Olympic debut, appearing in a commercial performing slam poetry for the American Heart Association.

4 hours ago

Robert Kirk being gifted $10,000 by the Wilson family after he made them laugh....

Mike Anderson and Michael Houck, KSL TV

Walmart greeter is gifted thousands of dollars from a woman who he made smile

A Walmart greeter is getting a huge gift in return for his kindness, thanks to a Salt Lake City woman who turned to social media for help in saying thanks.

17 hours ago

Motorboat on Pineview Reservoir....

Emma Benson

Officials urge water safety over Labor Day weekend following recent drownings

Officials are urging people to be careful while out on the water heading into the holiday weekend.

18 hours ago

FILE — Police lights. (KSL TV)...

Carlysle Price

Kearns couple charged after 13-year-old discovered in makeshift cells

Two have been charged after police said they locked up a 13-year-old in "makeshift, jail-style cells" consistently for over a year, according to a press release from the District Attorney's Office.

19 hours ago

Overhead view of the field at Smith's Ballpark....

Brianna Chavez

Hundreds of fans head to Smith’s Ballpark for the Savannah Bananas World Tour

The Savannah Bananas and the Savannah Party Animals are coming to Smith's Ballpark.

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Midvale man remembering husband who died in Lake Powell houseboat accident