Weather Forecast For BYU vs. Southern Illinois From KSL’s Kevin Eubank

PROVO, Utah – What is the weather forecast for today’s BYU/SIU game on August 31?

There’s no one better to answer that question than KSL TV’s Chief Meteorologist Kevin Eubank.

Kevin Eubank on the weather forecast for BYU/SIU

KSL Sports reached out to Eubank for a forecast on today’s 6 p.m. (MDT) kickoff that will take place inside LaVell Edwards Stadium.

“Saturday is looking fantastic in Provo. With sunny skies and temperatures in the 80s for kickoff, it will fall into the 70s under mostly clear skies for the fourth quarter. It looks to be a beautiful night to kick off the season,” wrote Eubank to KSL Sports.

Tonight is BYU’s first matchup against the SIU Salukis from Carbondale, Illinois.

BYU is entering its second season as a member of the Big 12 Conference. The Cougars finished last season with a 5-7 record

BYU vs. Southern Illinois

Date: Saturday, August 31, 2024

Location: LaVell Edwards Stadium

Kickoff: 6 p.m. (MT)

TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM)

