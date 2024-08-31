On the Site:
Weather Forecast For BYU vs. Southern Illinois From KSL's Kevin Eubank

Aug 31, 2024, 8:33 AM

PROVO, Utah – What is the weather forecast for today’s BYU/SIU game on August 31?

There’s no one better to answer that question than KSL TV’s Chief Meteorologist Kevin Eubank.

Kevin Eubank on the weather forecast for BYU/SIU

KSL Sports reached out to Eubank for a forecast on today’s 6 p.m. (MDT) kickoff that will take place inside LaVell Edwards Stadium.

RELATED: BYU-Southern Illinois Fan Guide: Game Info, What To Wear, Storylines

“Saturday is looking fantastic in Provo. With sunny skies and temperatures in the 80s for kickoff, it will fall into the 70s under mostly clear skies for the fourth quarter. It looks to be a beautiful night to kick off the season,” wrote Eubank to KSL Sports.

Tonight is BYU’s first matchup against the SIU Salukis from Carbondale, Illinois.

BYU Football, Southern Illinois, Weather Forecast

Weather forecast for Provo, Utah, from the KSL Weather team for Saturday, August 31, during the BYU/SIU game. (Screenshot from KSL Weather)

BYU is entering its second season as a member of the Big 12 Conference. The Cougars finished last season with a 5-7 record

For more weather forecasts from Kevin Eubank and the KSL Weather Team, watch KSL TV on channel five or the KSL+ app.

BYU vs. Southern Illinois

Date: Saturday, August 31, 2024

Location: LaVell Edwards Stadium

Kickoff: 6 p.m. (MT)

TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM)

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

KSL 5 TV Live

