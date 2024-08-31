On the Site:
Utah slam poet makes unexpected Olympic ‘debut,’ finds out afterward

Aug 31, 2024, 9:45 AM | Updated: 12:07 pm

Lauren Steinbrecher's Profile Picture

BY LAUREN STEINBRECHER


Reporter

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — A Utah man is sharing a his story of making a dream Olympic debut — and he didn’t even know until after it happened.

Jesse Parent, a local actor and poet, often performs in slam poetry events. He’s used to competition, but he certainly wasn’t expecting to be tied to the weeks-long global sporting event earlier this month.

Parent said he began to get calls and texts from family and friends who said they saw him on TV while watching the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“They’re like, ‘Why are you on the Olympics?’ I’m like, ‘I’m not doing anything physical; I don’t know what you’re talking about,’” he said.

After getting a description of what they saw, he realized it was a 30-second spot that was part of a larger video the American Heart Association filmed with Parent last year.

Parent portrays a heart attack survivor grateful for the AHA, with an engaging performance in his poetic style. His part is paired with a female actor, who also delivers an energetic and slam poet-styled piece.

“It was the 100-year anniversary that they were trying to get this video done, so I figured, ‘oh, it’ll be shown at the conference, it will be on their YouTube channel,’” Parent said.

He had no idea it would become a commercial aired nationally during a massively viewed television event.

Parent watches the American Heart Association video campaign that features his slam poetry-style performance (KSL TV)

Parent watches the American Heart Association video campaign that features his slam poetry-style performance (KSL TV)

“It’s kind of like one of those little dreams I guess you have where, ‘hey it would be really neat to be part of a national campaign,’” Parent said.

He said the fact that the widely aired ad was for the AHA with such an important message made the big debut even more meaningful.

“My grandfather actually passed away from a heart attack,” Parent said. “My family has been affected by heart attacks, from my biological grandfather to my biological father, to my adopted father.”

He said he wore his grandfather’s shoes, as a way to bring his grandfather along with him on the journey.

In the commercial, Parent is sharply dressed and sitting in a dark room. His character describes his post-heart attack experience, as well as the resources and technology available thanks to the AHA.

The AHA flew him out twice to film the campaign, Parent said — first to Colorado last summer then to Chicago last fall.

They originally reached out to recruit him after seeing a video of Parent online because, he said, they were looking for someone who could do slam poetry in his age range.

“They wanted that performance, poetry, energy, presentation,” Parent said.

He described the process as collaborative and wonderful.

“They listened, they took ideas, they asked me to change up pacing,” Parent said, thinking back to filming. “I gave them ideas on pacing, and just a really great, creative, experience.”

Not only does the commercial showcase slam poetry, but Parent said he heard from those who watched it that they were affected by it, and that it had a good message.

“I think the American Heart Association is doing good work,” he said. “And that’s why I’m really proud that I got to be a part of this.”

For anyone interested in checking out slam poetry in person, Parent said Salt City Slam hosts a poetry slam on the last Monday of every month at 7 pm at The Beehive, located at 666 S. State Street in Salt Lake City.

