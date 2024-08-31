On the Site:
College Gameday Asked Trivia Question That Involved BYU Football

Aug 31, 2024, 9:18 AM

PROVO, Utah – ESPN’s College Gameday is back in full swing as the college football season is here.

You wouldn’t think there would be a reference to BYU football on a weekend when the Cougars are playing an FCS opponent. But they did get a mention during the popular pregame show.

The August 31 edition of College Gameday, which now features former legendary head coach Nick Saban, was held at Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas.

College Gameday Trivia Question

Along with covering the Texas A&M-Notre Dame matchup, the Gameday crew checked in on the biggest games of the opening weekend slate. One of those top games includes No. 14 Clemson taking on No. 1 Georgia.

To preview Clemson-Georgia, the crew spoke with Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney for a few minutes. After the interview, cast member Steve Coughlin, a.k.a. “Stanford Steve,” asked the crew a trivia question: “When was the last time an AP No. 1 team lost its season opener?”

The crew, besides host Rece Davis, was stumped for the answer. Davis hinted that it last occurred in the early 1990s, leading to Nick Saban saying, “Miami.”

Kirk Herbstreit said, “Oh yeah, I remember that game.”

BYU football defeated the Miami Hurricanes in 1990

Miami was the last No. 1 team to lose its season opener. Who was the opponent that toppled the Hurricanes? BYU, led by Heisman Trophy quarterback Ty Detmer.

BYU defeated Miami 28-21 on September 8, 1990.

The win catapulted Detmer into the national spotlight and ultimately led to him winning the Heisman Trophy that season.

BYU’s victory over the Hurricanes is their only victory over a team ranked No. 1 in the country.

The Cougars kick off their 2024 season tonight against the Southern Illinois Salukis inside LaVell Edwards Stadium at 6 p.m. (MDT) on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ and KSL NewsRadio.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

