BYU QB Commit Will Be In Attendance For Southern Illinois Game

PROVO, Utah—The return of BYU football home games provides an opportunity for BYU to host its top recruits.

One of those top prospects for the Cougars will be in attendance on Saturday for the season opener against Southern Illinois.

BYU football QB commit Nolan Keeney is visiting

BYU quarterback commit Nolan Keeney from Tualatin, Oregon, said he will be inside LaVell Edwards Stadium for tonight’s game.

“Can’t wait to get down to Provo for Week 1. #gocougs,” wrote Keeney on X.

Can’t wait to get down to Provo for Week 1. #gocougs — Nolan Keeney (@NolanKeeney5) August 31, 2024

Keeney is a three-star prospect and is the No. 73 ranked quarterback in the 2025 recruiting class in 247Sports’ Composite ranking.

He committed to BYU in June and is the lone quarterback in the Cougars 2025 recruiting class.

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound Keeney was on BYU’s radar for a while, but they didn’t officially offer him a scholarship until the spring. Nearly three weeks after receiving an offer, Keeney ended his recruitment and committed to BYU.

“First off I’d like to thank God, because without him I wouldn’t be in this position. I’d like to thank my family and coaches for supporting me through this whole process,” wrote Keeney when he committed to BYU in June on X. “After a lot of thought and prayer, I am excited to announce my commitment to BRIGHAM YOUNG UNIVERSITY. I’d like to thank Coach A-Rod for blessing me with this opportunity. I can’t wait to be apart of this family!”

Keeney picked BYU over reported offers from Boise State, Houston, Colorado State, San Diego State, Utah State, and others.

During his junior season at Tualatin High, Keeney broke his collarbone, which caused him to miss all but four weeks of the regular season.

Keeney is viewed as a dual-threat quarterback prospect. He’s rushed for seven touchdowns in the past two seasons of his prep career at Tualatin.

Five-star QB will be in attendance

Rivals’ Adam Gorney reported that 2026 Ryder Lyons will be in attendance for BYU’s opener against Southern Illinois.

BYU was Lyons’ first scholarship offer. The BYU staff offered Lyons, a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints when he was in 8th grade.

BYU vs. Southern Illinois

Date: Saturday, August 31, 2024

Location: LaVell Edwards Stadium

Kickoff: 6 p.m. (MT)

TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM)

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. It allows you to stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @Mitch_Harper