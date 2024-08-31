On the Site:
SLCPD makes nine arrests, seizes fentanyl pills along Jordan River Trail

Aug 31, 2024, 10:51 AM

An officer assigned to the Salt Lake City Police Department’s Pioneer Patrol Division Bike Squad ...

An officer assigned to the Salt Lake City Police Department’s Pioneer Patrol Division Bike Squad searches a backpack. (Salt Lake City Police Department)

(Salt Lake City Police Department)

Jacob Freeman's Profile Picture

BY JACOB FREEMAN


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department said officers arrested nine people and seized counterfeit fentanyl pills, drug paraphernalia and alcohol being illegally consumed in public on Thursday, Aug. 29.

The operation took place along the Jordan River Trail and North Temple Street.

“The objective of this operation was to identify, locate and arrest drug dealers, traffickers and buyers along the Jordan River Trail and North Temple Street,” SLCPD said in a press release.

In October 2023, the Salt Lake City Police Department’s Pioneer Patrol Division increased enforcement along the Jordan River Trail and surrounding communities to address and prevent criminal activity.

SLCPD officers conduct hourly patrols along the Jordan River Trail, the Folsom Trail, and North Temple Street to disrupt criminal activity, make arrests and reduce victimization, the department said.

“Recognizing the issues required a multi-disciplinary approach, the SLCPD began coordinating with city, regional, and state agencies to address the community concerns along the Jordan River Trail,” SLCPD said.

The department said that future law enforcement operations are expected.

For additional information on charges and the individuals arrested, you can use the Utah Courts Xchange system.

