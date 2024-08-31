Utah recognizes International Overdose Awareness Day

SALT LAKE CITY — Communities across Utah are recognizing International Overdose Awareness Day, a global campaign to encourage support and recovery for everyone impacted by substance abuse, and remember those who have been lost to drug overdose.

Gov. Spencer Cox ordered flags to be lowered at half-staff in recognition.

“We remain steadfast in our commitment to supporting Utahns battling addiction and mental health challenges,” Cox said. “We must continue addressing the root causes leading to overdose in our communities.”

The CDC reported that in 2023, 107,543 people died in the United States from drug overdose, which was a 3% increase from 2022. This is the first annual increase since 2018.

In April 2024, Utah created the state’s first Utah drug overdose task force, to combat the opioid epidemic impacting Utahns. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Utah has experienced a rise in overdose incidents, and fentanyl has been the primary catalyst.

“Fentanyl is the deadliest drug threat the United States has ever faced, and Utah is no exception,” Trina A. Higgins, U.S. attorney for the district of Utah, said.

Events statewide

At 6 p.m. Aug. 31, the Utah Support Advocates for Recovery Awareness have invited the public to recognize Overdose Awareness day at the Utah State Capitol.

“Please feel free to bring a photo of your loved one to add to the memorial,” USARA said.

The organization is also hosting an event in St. George, free to the public.

Utah State University is hosting its sixth annual ‘A Light to Remember‘ event, in nine different locations across Utah on Aug. 31.

The event aims to recognize those who have died from an overdose and acknowledge the grief of family and friends left behind. The University said they will focus on providing support, education, and understanding of “what has become a public health crisis.”

“Our goal is to save lives and reduce the stigma surrounding substance use disorder,” Michelle Church, the executive director of the event, said.

USU will hold events on Aug. 31 in Salt Lake City, Provo, Ogden, Logan, St. George, Huntington, Vernal, Moab, and Kanab. Each location will feature a candlelight vigil.